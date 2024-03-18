The battle for EURO 2024 Player of the Tournament award: Kane vs Mbappe

The latest edition of the UEFA European Championships, Euro 2024, will take place this summer in Germany, with a host of the typical international heavyweights set to go head to head for silverware.

Aside from the main battle to be tournament winners, there will as usual be a fight between numerous standout individuals to earn the Player of the Tournament award.

Gianluigi Donnarumma claimed the award in EURO 2020 as his consistent shot-stopping and penalty shootout heroics were vital to Italy’s successful run.

This time around it is unlikely that a goalkeeper will be termed the competition’s greatest performer, and instead, some outfield stars from the leading teams are set to be in the running.