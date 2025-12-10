Euro 2016 Quarter Finals: Wales beat Belgium

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo.
Poland 1 Portugal 1 (Portugal win on pens)
Poland against Portugal ended up being the game we all feared it might be after their respective round of 16 games at Euro 2016, a stalemate that started brightly enough but gradually went downhill thereafter, being doomed to penalties long, long before we got there.
The Poles have been an effective looking outfit throughout the competition without being able to set the pulses racing, solid but very rarely spectacular. In fact, they found their most thrilling moment of the Euros right at the outset, Lewandowski finally cracking in a goal after a couple of minutes when Soares had made a terrible misjudgement to allow Poland away down their left. It was a crisp finish and for the next dozen minutes, Poland looked as though they might take the game away from their opponents.
Then the enormity of where they were, the lead they had and the thought of what was at stake hit them and they reverted to type, dropping deeper and deeper, Portugal only too happy to take advantage of the territory they were being granted and it was no surprise when they got back on terms just past the half hour. The hugely impressive youngster Sanches played a lovely one-two with Nani who cleverly wrong footed the defence, Sanches crashing in a slightly deflected shot from the edge of the box.
From there, it was all set up for Portugal to go on and win the game but in truth, the match died on its feet after the break, Sanches being shifted out to the left having done his damage through the middle. From there, while the Poles hoped, largely in vain, for something on the break, Portugal did little or nothing with the ball at their feet, rarely threatening Fabianski’s goal.
Ronaldo Chances
When they did, it was, of course, Ronaldo who had the best of the chances but in keeping with the vast bulk of his tournament, the usually decisive touch was conspicuous by its absence, missing a couple of admittedly tough opportunities but ones that he would normally knock in without thinking about it for Real Madrid.
And so it ended up with penalties where Ronaldo did lead the way with a decisive strike. The quality of the penalties was excellent until we came to number four for the Poles, Rui Patricio going the right way to claw away Blaszczykowski’s effort, paving the way for Quaresma to win the second game in a row and send Portugal into the last four.
They have done it without winning one of their five games in regulation time thus far, mounting three draws in the group and Quaresma’s last gasp extra time winner in the last round. On that basis, you would ordinarily dismiss their chances of going further, but at some point, surely the real Ronaldo will turn up and the very fact that they’ve got this far without him turning on the magic has to give them plenty of encouragement. This tournament gets curiouser and curiouser…
Wales 3 Belgium 1
After the dreary, timid sterility of Portugal’s win over Poland, Euro 2016 needed a proper game of football today and it certainly got that as Wales and Belgium went toe to toe in a real heavyweight contest that ended with the Welsh advancing into a semi-final meeting with Ronaldo’s men that most of the continent’s neutrals will be hoping they win.
Wales’ performance in this tournament has been quite remarkable, not least because somehow they managed to lose to England which nobody else could do. They’ve deserved to get where they are, not least because they’ve been the top scorers in the competition thus far and, in a tournament that has at times been too dour, that’s a delight.
Again, Belgium were the nation that flattered to deceive. A rollicking start should have been enough to put Wales out of the game in the first 15 minutes when some blistering football created three golden opportunities, but a combination of desperate defending and desperate finishing meant that Wales emerged from the crisis just a goal down.
It came from Nainggolan, perhaps the most decorated player in world football – tattoos, not medals – who struck his shot just perfectly, sending it screaming into the top corner off Hennessey’s fingertips, the goalkeeper at full stretch.
Having ridden out that storm, the Welsh got a foothold and started to roll Belgium further and further into their own defence. Courtois made a fabulous save from Taylor – yes, the left-back – before, just past the half hour mark, Williams planted his head on a lovely Ramsey corner and put it in the bottom corner that De Bruyne had, idiotically, vacated.
Half-time came at a great time for Belgium for they were rocking by the interval and they duly returned afterwards in more lively fashion but, once again, Wales found the answer. A long, raking ball down the right found Ramsey who killed the ball stone dead with a fantastic first touch and then picked out Robson-Kanu with his back to goal.
Robson-Kanu Goal
A quick Cruyff turn saw three defenders heading for the Eurotunnel by mistake, Robson-Kanu then opening himself up to slot the ball past Courtois and in, a beautiful finish.
The Welsh continued to threaten and played some beautifully composed football while the brittle Belgians reverted to their disappointing type once more, losing the cohesion of the Hungary win and becoming, once again, a team of individuals worth considerably less than the sum of their impressive parts.
Wales are the exact opposite. Yes, they have one truly world class player in Bale and another magnificent one in Ramsey, but the rest are good, solid pros, more talented than some might suggest it’s true, but full of character, belief, hunger. You could not have found a better example of that than in the 85th minute when Gunter – yes, the right-back – whipped in a dangerous cross from the right and Vokes simply decided it was his, getting across two defenders and flashing a glancing header into the far corner to seal victory.
That’s all, Vokes indeed.
Germany 1 Italy 1 (Germany win on pens)
Germany finally defeated Italy on penalties, in the messiest of shootouts, dashing Italy’s hopes of winning Euro 2016.
On they march, just about. Germany finally defeated Italy on penalties, in the messiest of shootouts, and their hopes of winning the Euros, to go with the World Cup, they collected two years ago survive.
The first half was the proverbial chess game as the two sides set about their tactical business. Germany came into the game by matching up systems with Italy, going three at the back and, in doing so, preventing Italy’s wing backs pressing so high up the pitch and helping dictate matters as they had against Spain in particular.
Consequently, Germany just shaded the first half in territorial terms, although in terms of decent chances, it was one apiece, Muller not really getting behind a snapshot from just inside the box, Sturaro having a searing drive deflected just wide by a crucial block from Boateng.
After the break, Germany upped the tempo and started to push Italy further into retreat, though for long stretches it was a position that caused them no real alarms, defending with some real assurance.
Ozil Scores
Eventually though, the Germans got in behind them in slightly unlikely fashion from a long kick by Neuer and an error by the otherwise excellent Florenzi that allowed Gomez to get away.
A clever pass released Hector on the overlap to cut a cross back, a helpful deflection sitting the ball up perfectly for Ozil to rifle inside the near post in the 65th minute. Moments later, a marvellous pass from Ozil set Gomez up inside the six yard box only for Chiellini to get in the way and Buffon to complete matters with a fabulous reflex save as Germany went for the kill.
They looked to be seeing out time happily enough until, extraordinarily, Boateng gave away a penalty with a ridiculous hand ball. Up stepped Bonucci and tucked the spot kick – the first he’d ever taken in a game beyond a penalty shootout – into the bottom corner with a dozen minutes to go. Game back on and on, almost inevitably, to extra time.
It was the traditionally anti-climactic half an hour, Draxler hooking the best chance over his head and over the bar from three yards out as Germany were the more positive outfit but penalties had beckoned from the first minute and duly arrived to the surprise of absolutely nobody.
Dismal Penalties
What was surprising were the dismal penalties from Zaza – a Waddle of an effort – and Muller’s weak as water effort which Buffon gobbled up, this after Insigne and Kroos had scored. After Barzagli drilled in, Ozil missed too, then Pelle dragged a weary effort way off target. Draxler squared it up and then Neuer pulled off a marvellous save to deny Bonucci of all people.
The game was won, surely? But the similarly exhausted Schweinsteiger blazed over to make it 2-2 after five each. Giaccherini showed everyone how it should be done as did Hummels, just about. A terrified looking Parolo scored straight down the middle and Kimmich responded by squeezing his shot in the corner. Penalty eight came from De Sciglio and that went in off the bar before Boateng atoned in part for his error in normal time by scoring too.
A woeful effort from Darmian was saved all too easily, leaving Hector to drill the ball through Buffon and in. After all, that’s what happens in shootouts isn’t it? The Germans always win.
France 5 Iceland 2
The comprehensive demolition of Iceland by France this evening will have made painful viewing for Roy Hodgson and Marc Wilmots, for Didier Deschamps’ team gave an object lesson in just how you dismiss lower grade opposition at Euro 2016 with the minimum of fuss.
Not only did the French score the goals that gave some real indication of the gulf between the two sides, but the way in which they played the game was exemplary too. They were composed, unflustered, utterly assured in their play and their approach and never looked to have a moment’s doubt that, provided they worked hard and stuck to their guns, their superior ability would prevail. In short, they played like a team and collected the rewards that they deserved as a result.
To go overboard on this French victory would be unwise for, wonderfully well as Iceland have done in this tournament, they are a strictly limited team who have, perhaps, run out of steam after their epic run to the last eight. France are a cut above, especially on home soil, and did precisely what should always have been expected of them.
Greizmann Chasing Golden Boot
But all of that said, since that two goal salvo that took out the Irish in the last round, France have begun to grow in stature and they are beginning to justify their pre-tournament tag as favourites. Griezmann is the competition’s top scorer with four, Giroud and Payet have three each and, in a Euros where goals have been pretty hard to come by, those are compelling statistics.
So too was the fact that having put the game out of sight with four first half goals, they were able to play the second period at pretty much walking pace, thereby nullifying Germany’s advantage of having that extra day of rest, particularly since they were taken all the way to penalties by Italy, have now lost Gomez to injury and Hummels to suspension, with Khedira and Schweinsteiger further injury doubts.
They will be delighted with the quality of their goals, and of their first half football when they offered Iceland no encouragement that they might create another England style upset.
But while Iceland ended up well beaten, the fact that they scored twice to hold it to 5-2 and that for 90 minutes they never gave up in the face of a potential humiliation speaks volumes for their attitude to the game and the competition. They might not have played the best football of the last three weeks, but they have contributed mightily to Euro 2016, and for that we should be grateful.