Why Erling Haaland will Dominate World Cup 2026

Born on 21 July 2000 in Leeds, England, yes, Leeds, the home of Yorkshire Tea and Rugby League. Which immediately begs an obvious question. How the bloody hell did he slip through English fingers? Well, we can probably blame his mother for whispering in his ear,

‘Son, we’ll take the fjords over fish and chips any day.’ And no son wants to upset his Mum. Anyway, I won’t lie, losing him feels like leaving the last slice of cake in the fridge, and someone else eats it: England could have had him, but Norway swooped in first, wrapped him in a Viking helmet, and made sure he would grow up chanting ‘Ja, vi elsker’ instead of ‘God Save the Queen.’

In short, England didn’t drop the ball; Norway just took it while England was busy debating whether Wayne Rooney could take a free kick.

Norway’s Dream

Anyway, Haaland is Norway’s answer to your prayers if you love goals. However, he’s the stuff of nightmares if you’re the World Cup central defender who has been charged with ‘keeping him quiet’. To be frank, that’s like asking a crowd at a Taylor Swift concert if they wouldn’t mind keeping the noise down. At 1.91 meters of sheer human acceleration, with the strength to shove someone into next week and the timing to finish like he’s auditioning for a Norse god biopic, he doesn’t play football. He imposes it.

Haaland rocked up at Manchester City in the summer of 2022, one of discontent for players whose responsibility it would be to try and stop him. And Pep Guardiola, apparently under the influence of either alcohol or genius, said, ‘OK, let’s give him the ball near the goal and see what happens.’ Spoiler: it was like setting a lion loose in a supermarket full of steaks.

Goal Machine

By September 2025, Haaland had 93 goals in 103 Premier League games for City, a rate that makes you want to check if someone is conducting insider trading. And the ridiculousness doesn’t stop there because he grabbed the Champions League and shook it like a wet lettuce, bagging 50 goals in just 49 games, shattering records faster than a child demolishes Lego castles.

For Norway, his numbers are basically ‘unfair.’ Around 45 caps, 48 goals, a smattering of assists, and the ability to make opponents reconsider that car-salesman job offer. In short, when Haaland is in a game, asking ‘can he score?’ is like asking if the sun will rise tomorrow. The answer is yes. Multiple times. And probably with a header, left-foot finish, and a celebration that insults your very concept of dignity.