EPL Soccer Supporters Clubs Ready For Action

Are you traveling to the States to watch the Premier League action this summer? Our guide to EPL soccer supporters clubs in the US will help you find the perfect soccer bar. Meet up with fans of Manchester United, Everton, West Ham and Bournemouth for the big day out.
New York Soccer Supporters Clubs are excited that the Premier League Summer Series of Soccer will return to the New York area on July 26th. Man Utd, West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth will all strut their stuff at Met Life stadium in New Jersey before moving on to Chicago and Atlanta.
Everton will play Bournemouth at 4pm, followed by a clash between Man United and West Ham at 7pm. The full schedule of games is below.
.The games will be covered by NBC sports platforms including Peacock. Their usual stable of presenters will be in attendance, including Tim Howard, Robbie Earle and Graeme Le Saux. Tickets for these pre-season warm-ups are on sale to the general public from Ticketmaster.
Both Manchester United and West Ham have large supporters clubs in New York based out of Smithfield Hall while Everton will be bringing a large contingent of Toffees fans to Met Life Stadium from their home at The Turnmill in Midtown.
New Jersey Toffees
Henry Ortiz, Chair of the New Jersey Toffees, beamed: “We can’t wait to welcome our fellow Evertonians to New Jersey” he told the Everton website.
“Some of our group visited Goodison a couple of years ago and we were blown away by the reception we got from Blues in the city.
“We’re now looking forward to returning the complement for travelling Blues and turning New Jersey Blue!”
United In Chicago
In Chicago, Manchester United fans (MUFC Chicago) will gather downtown at their new home, Theory Bar on Hubbard Street before heading off to Soldier Field on July 30th for their clash with Bournemouth.
As always, The Brewhouse will host the Manchester United supporters of Atlanta ahead of their game against Everton at Mercedes-Benz stadium on August 3rd.
Are you an Everton or West Ham fan traveling to Chicago for their game on July 30th? If so, you can track down both the Chicago Evertonians and the Chicago Hammers for some pre-match banter at famed soccer bar AJ Hudson’s.
In Atlanta you should head to the Limerick Junction Pub in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood to catch up with the Atlanta Evertonians.
Cherries Fans Mobilize
Bournemouth also have a presence in Atlanta where fans meet at Fado Midtown on Peach Street (not Cherry street!). They will also be bringing a contingent down from their supporters club in upstate New York, The Rochester Cherries.
Whatever team you support, you can check out our complete listings of English Premier League supporters clubs in the USA here. Meet up with fellow supporters of your team where ever you travel to in the States.
Saturday, July 26 @ MetLife Stadium, NJ
Match 1: Everton vs AFC Bournemouth (16:00 ET kick-off)
Match 2: Manchester United vs West Ham United (19:00 ET kick-off)
Wednesday, July 30 @ Soldier Field, Chicago
Match 1: West Ham United vs Everton (17:30 CT kick-off)
Match 2: Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth (20:30 CT kick-off)