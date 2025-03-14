EPL Soccer Supporters Clubs Ready For Action

.The games will be covered by NBC sports platforms including Peacock. Their usual stable of presenters will be in attendance, including Tim Howard, Robbie Earle and Graeme Le Saux. Tickets for these pre-season warm-ups are on sale to the general public from Ticketmaster.

Both Manchester United and West Ham have large supporters clubs in New York based out of Smithfield Hall while Everton will be bringing a large contingent of Toffees fans to Met Life Stadium from their home at The Turnmill in Midtown.

New Jersey Toffees

Henry Ortiz, Chair of the New Jersey Toffees, beamed: “We can’t wait to welcome our fellow Evertonians to New Jersey” he told the Everton website.

“Some of our group visited Goodison a couple of years ago and we were blown away by the reception we got from Blues in the city.

“We’re now looking forward to returning the complement for travelling Blues and turning New Jersey Blue!”