England Choses Kansas City as Their Base Camp

Thomas Tuchel may have some players competing in the Champions League final, which is set for the 30th of May, but would like the team to acclimatise as much as possible before their first match in the tournament on the 17th of June. The first match of the competition will be Croatia and will be played in Arlington, Texas. Then the squad will head towards Boston to face Ghana on the 23rd of June, before playing in Panama, New Jersey, on the 27th of June.

The squad will travel from their base, the Swope Soccer Village, which is home to the MLS club’s academy teams. The Swope Village opened in 2007 and is the perfect base for the team, as it has all the facilities a team needs. It has hosted national teams as well as club teams like Manchester United and Manchester City. England will face friendlies against Uruguay and Japan at Wembley on the 27th of March and 31st before the end of the Premier League season.

England’s Opponents at the 2026 World Cup

As a result of the 2026 World Cup draw, England was placed in Group L, alongside the national teams of Croatia, Ghana, and Panama. Thomas Tuchel's team is considered the main favorite to advance to the knockout stage in first place.

In the first round of the group stage, England will face Croatia — the match will take place on June 17 in Arlington at AT&T Stadium. In the second round, the team will play against Ghana — the game is scheduled for June 23 in Foxborough at Gillette Stadium. In the final group match, Thomas Tuchel’s squad will meet Panama on June 28 at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford.

New Agreement with Thomas Tuchel

Without waiting for England’s performance in the upcoming World Cup, The Football Association decided to extend the contract with Thomas Tuchel. The German coach has signed an updated agreement, which will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Recall that Thomas Tuchel became head coach of the England national team in early 2025. His first contract was set to last until the end of the 2026 World Cup.