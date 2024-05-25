Ella Stevens Scores Twice As Gotham FC Beat Bay FC

In the two teams’ first-ever meeting, Gotham FC and Bay FC battled it out for the first few minutes, exchanging chances from each side. Gotham FC goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger was called off her line in the ninth minute to deny Bay FC, as the opposition tried to find its way behind the backline.

However, the first true opportunity on goal came from Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle in the 31st minute. Lavelle received the ball on the flank and drove across the field and fired a curling at the top of the box, but the shot ricocheted off the far post.

Quickly after, Gotham FC found the back of the net first. After defender Maycee Bell won a foul, midfielder Delanie Sheehan caught Bay FC slow to set up for the free kick and played forward Esther into the box. Esther then quickly passed the ball across the face of the goal to Stevens, who easily buried the ball into the back of the net.

In the 33rd minute, Stevens completed her brace. Bay FC goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland took a mistouch in front of goal, which Stevens capitalized on and dribbled into the empty goal to double Gotham FC’s lead.

Second Half

At the break, Gotham FC led Bay FC in ball possession (55%-45%), shots on goal (3-0), and completed passes (177-117).

The club shifted focus to protecting the lead and shutout for much of the second half. The two teams combined for six total goal attempts in the final half. After nine minutes of stoppage time, Gotham FC handed Bay FC its second shutout of the season in the 2-0 victory. The shutout marked Gotham FC’s fourth clean sheet of the season, and was Berger’s third.