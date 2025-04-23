Easy Sports For Newcomers To Sports Betting

This post explores the beginner-friendly sports that you can guess when it comes to betting, and provides insight on their relative simplicity compared to other sports.

Football (Soccer or American Football)

Reasons for Its Easy Betting Potential:

So many different analytics markets exist

Numerous popular betting markets (like moneyline, spread, and over-under);

Trends throughout a season that offer the potential for predictions

With all of the quantitative sports betting available, it is no wonder that numerous people rely on expert picks and prediction sites in order to succeed at betting. Football (or soccer for people living outside the US), as one of the most popular viewed sports in the world, is extensively covered on numerous sporting platforms, offering so much to consider when wagering.

Best Bets for Beginners:

The victor of the match

Over an amount of goals/points or under the said amount

Double chance (betting on two outcomes)

Rankings of individual players mainly involve how they performed in a particular sporting event, whether it is the Premier League, NBA, or NFL. It includes analysing these superstars’ specific metrics and whether they would reach or fall short of a specified performance level. For this, the 1Win website provides complete features on the best athletes to bet on every week.

Punters can hit the total goal minutes props or bet on first/last goalscorer, especially with 1Win in Canada. Hence, we’ve rounded up the most significant athletes to bet on in the upcoming season as it gets underway.

Tennis

Why It’s Easy:

Only two players per match in singles to analyze

The history of these players’ previous encounters are usually accurate.

Betting opportunities during the match when the momentum moves in one player’s favor

Before anything else, it is crucial for you to know that tennis presents an unparalleled individual sport that relies deeply on recent statistics, making it an appealing sport for bettors. Since it is not a team sport, you only have to analyze two players rather than five, as is the case in basketball, or even more in hockey.

Best Bets for Beginners include:

Wagering on the winning team in the match

Wagering on a particular team winning the set

Total games over/under

When it comes to basketball, the NBA to be specific, it certainly deserves a spot on this list because of its fast pace scoring.

Reasons why this sport is easy:

A game that is conducted at a fast rate and features lots of scoring tend to have consistent trends

You tend to get strong statistical indicators with their player efficiency, point differentials

Opportunities for making wagers during the game increases with both teams trying to outperform each other to get more points.

Plenty of folks who wager on the NBA love it for the wealth of statistics available and the consistent trends of performance throughout a lengthy season. Tougher to find than in sports like baseball, but upsets do exist. This is the reason as to why betting on favorites often pays out.

Bets for Beginners include:

The moneyline of which team to win

Aim for the predicted point total placed to be scored by both sides in the game.

Prop-around the amount of points the player shall score during the game.

Here’s why baseball aka MLB is a no-brainer: Considered the underdog when combined with other sports, but more powerful then people give it credit for.

Why it is easy(if not tricky):

A heavy sporting contest.

The head to head concealing fighter is crucial

Now that you are aware there’s no huge exaggeration when it comes to describing sports, allow yourself to get used to the idea that when you know how to wrap your head around them, they become complex infographics.

Best Bets for Beginners:

Moneyline

Total runs (over/under)

First 5 innings winner

Mixed martial arts (MMA)

Why It’s Easy:

The outcomes have been simplified: win, lose, or draw.

There are fewer fighters on a single card to assess.

There are clear matchup advantages (grappler vs. striker).

Undoubtedly, UFC and MMA betting are on the rise, especially because they are easy to grasp for novices. Unlike other forms of gambling, you are only required to do research on two fighters per match, and their stylistic matchups can bear significant influence on the outcome.

Best Bets for Beginners:

Fight winner

Method of victory—Whether by KO, submission, or decision

Over/under rounds

Tips for Betting on “Easier” Sports

Even the simplest sport to bet on has requirements of a sensible strategy. Here’s an example:

Start with lower-risk bets like moneylines or totals.

Mentioned earlier in the article, make sure to choose a good source for stats and betting trends.

Tracking your bets will help you see what works over time, allowing you to state with certainty that you’ve learned.

Refrain from placing bets with emotional sentiments, e.g., gambling on your favorite team.