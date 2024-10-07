Early Goal Rush Helps NYCFC Beat Nashville

City were eager to make it three wins in a row with a victory over Nashville, and their efforts were dealt a sizable boost when Santiago Rodríguez gave City the lead after 17 seconds.



The Uruguayan forward was able to find space on the left side of the box, and after seeing his initial effort blocked he pounced on the loose ball and fired it past Joe Willis.



City set about trying to find a second goal as quickly as possible and Justin Haak came close with a vicious drive from just outside the box that only narrowly missed the target.



Meanwhile, Nashville registered their first look at goal in the 8th minute through Hany Muhktar. The forward ran onto a loose ball inside the area but saw his first effort blocked before a follow-up attempt flew well wide of the goal.



The visitors had seen their playoff hopes end following results elsewhere on Saturday, but that did not stop them trying to leave Sunday’s game with three points.



They would come within a whisker of an equalizer eleven minutes later when Alex Muyl rattled the crossbar with a drive from just outside the area.



Nashville would come to rue that missed opportunity a minute later after Rodríguez doubled City’s advantage with his 12th league goal of the season.

A goal created and scored by City’s two wingers, Rodríguez’s assured finish came after an inch-perfect low cross to the back post from Hannes Wolf.



Two become three for City in the 21st minute after a dangerous corner flew through Nashville’s penalty area and to the back post where it was bundled over the line by Alonso Martínez.



Nashville were eager to find a route back into the contest and just after the half-hour mark, they were able to reclaim the ball in the final third and get the ball to Sam Surridge in space – the Englishman firing his shot over the bar.



They would follow that up with another chance for Jacob Shaffelburg several minutes later. The Canadian international rode several challenges before shooting just over Freese’s crossbar.



City ended the half back on top, and a dangerous cross from Maxi Moralez in first-half stoppage time had Nashville’s defense scrambling – `Walker Zimmerman the man eventually able to clear it from danger.