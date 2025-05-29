Dynamo Rain On New York City FC

Pascal Jansen named an unchanged side from the one that beat Chicago Fire just a few days earlier. That almost paid early dividends when a clever through ball from Maxi Moralez put Alonso Martínez through on goal. Unfortunately, an offside flag halted the play.

Minutes later, Jonathan Shore drove toward the byline and danced along it before firing a low shot that earned City a corner.



At the other end, Nico Lodeiro pounced on a loose ball in the area and fired off a shot that Tayvon Gray did well to block.

However, the hosts would take the lead from the resulting corner after a vicious delivery from Jack McGlynn was inadvertently turned past Matt Freese by Justin Haak.

Martínez tried to find an instant response for City, but he ran out of room after dribbling past the goalkeeper at a narrow angle.

Houston almost made it two just before halftime after Thiago Martins thought he had been fouled by Gabriel. The referee did not agree, giving Segal a 1v1, but Freese stood tall to deny the former New York City FC striker.

Houston defender Felipe Andrade then came close with a header in first-half stoppage time that drifted just wide of the target.