Dundee Slighted By Former Player Lyall Cameron

Here is what he said to the media in the days leading up to the match, per the BBC:

“Do I like going under the radar? Yeah, definitely. Look, I was never going to be a massive signing for Rangers, coming from a small club like Dundee,” the 22-year-old midfielder noted.

He added, in response to a question about the expectations at Rangers, “The speed of play and the intensity and everything has been totally different. It’s almost like a different world for me, to be honest. A different job now that I’m here, like as a full-time football player, whereas it’s a bit different in Dundee.”

That the comments came from a graduate of the Dundee youth academy stirred anger Tayside. That they likely motivated his former teammates, who left Ibrox with a point after a 1-1 draw (thanks to a late penalty for Rangers) perhaps ruffled more than a few feathers in Govan.

Cameron was in the starting XI on the day, and didn’t do much to distinguish himself before being subbed off in the second half.

Online Abuse Fallout At Queen’s Park

Meanwhile, for the second time in 2025, online abuse has led to a club executive’s decision to resign his post, this time at Queen’s Park. In January, Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell opted to resign in the face of online abuse. Now, Queen’s Park have confirmed that club president Graeme Shields has resigned.

Shields claims he has been on the receiving end of “personal and online abuse” as well, without providing details, along with others at the club. He had been at Queen’s Park since January of last year.

“I have taken this decision after much deliberation, particularly having experienced an increased level of personal and online abuse towards myself and others associated with the club in recent months,” Shields told the press.

Strange times, indeed.