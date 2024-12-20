The dos and don’ts in spread betting on soccer

Spread betting is an option where your wins and losses are determined by the accuracy of your prediction relative to your bookie’s spread. In traditional betting, you stake based on the odds at that moment, and your potential win is predetermined and fixed. However, with spread betting, your result isn’t fixed per se. Basically, your win or loss margin depends on the accuracy of your prediction.

How does it work?

First, your bookmaker sets a spread, which is in the form of a range. It could be for the total number of goals to be scored in a match, win margin, number of fouls or corners, or anything else you could possibly bet on.

With the spread, you can either buy or sell, which could mean:

If you buy, you are betting that the result will be higher than the upper limit of the spread.

If you sell, you are betting that the result will be lower than the lower limit of the spread.

Besides being lower or higher than the limit, your profit margin depends on how close or far the actual result is from that limit.

For example, if the corner totals spread between Manchester United and Liverpool is 10-11 and you buy at 11, if the match ends with 13 corners, you win 2 points. But if it has 8 corners, you lose 3 points. So, it isn’t only about the result but how far or close it is to the spread.

The dos in spread betting on soccer

So, now that we know what spread betting is, let’s talk about the dos:

Do use statistics and analysis

As much as possible, make sure your betting decisions come from real statistics from the field of play. They are not hard to come by these days, so make the most of them. This will go a long way in improving your betting decisions.

Do your research

Many beginners make the mistake of relying on other people’s research or analysis. You can do your part by checking the team’s recent form, key player injury, head-to-head records and how important the game is to each team at that instant (knowledge is power, after all).

Do manage your money wisely

No matter the outcome, you can always stake on another day, but that would only be possible if you had a bankroll to play with. So, whatever you do, make sure your bankroll doesn’t disappear in one gaming session. To achieve this, set your budget beforehand and be disciplined enough to stick to it, and stop yourself if you get to your limit.

Do understand the market

Make sure you are knowledgeable and understand spread betting properly. Take your time to know the intricacies of the market before going all in.

Do start small

For someone new to spread betting, it is in your best interests to start small. Only stake within your means, and as you get increasingly confident, increase it little by little. Smaller bets will give you the best playing environment, so take time to learn with reduced risk.

The don’ts in spread betting on soccer

Just like the dos, we also have don’ts in spread betting. As much as possible, you should avoid these at all costs:

Don’t bet blindly

Blind betting is a term used for those who stake without proper background information or analysis as to why they are betting. As much as possible, don’t make a betting decision based on a hunch, or loyalty to a team. Make sure your decision comes from proper analysis.

Don’t chase losses

It should be obvious that no one likes to lose, but that doesn’t change the fact that gambling is, at its core, a game of chance. In short, losses are inevitable. So, when they come, don’t take it personally or to heart. If you do, you’ll likely find yourself chasing losses and making reckless decisions.

Don’t overlook the market

Beforehand, you must come to terms with the fact that the spread betting market is volatile. This means prices can change at any time, and it can be for or against you. If it is in your direction, all well and good. But if not, it is part of the game.

Final words

Spread betting on soccer is something you can enjoy, but only if you do it correctly, and that is the essence of our list of dos and don’ts. Follow our suggestions and you’ll be on the right track to adding another layer to your enjoyment of the sport.