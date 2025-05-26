Dirty Leeds: 100 Years Of History

Leeds United Under Don Revie

From being crowned Second Division Champions in 1963/64 to First Division champions a decade later Leeds at times appeared peerless. Arrogance combined with cynicism. Revie’s team knew they were good and could bully opponents with their ruthless approach. But their tactics drew criticism and they won fewer trophies than their dominance on the pitch warranted.

Leeds often competed on all three fronts domestically and on the continent in European competitions, but with a relatively small squad. Although Leeds were crowned Division 1 Champions twice they were feted to be placed runners-up five times during this decade in the top flight.

In addition to winning the FA Cup, in the Centenary Final against Arsenal in 1972, and the League Cup in 1968, they also lifted the former Inter Cities/UEFA Cup twice and were finalists once during this period. But for all their remarkable progress Leeds could also be considered unlucky, hard done by even. They undoubtedly suffered from a series of poor refereeing performances and to this day it’s difficult being a Leeds supporter and not thinking those in charge of the game had an agenda.

Christos Michas was banned by UEFA from refereeing international club matches following his abject performance during Leeds’ 1972/73 European Cup Winners Cup loss to AC Milan.

The Greek referee was subject to an investigation by his own association on suspicion that he had been bribed by the Italian giants.