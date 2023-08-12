Did the 2022 World Cup Create More Fans?

The numbers emerging from the Qatar World Cup were startling and telling. The tournament witnessed unprecedented live traffic volumes and marked a pivotal moment for Akamai, the renowned content delivery network. During the nail-biting semi-final between France and Morocco, Akamai’s platform surged to a peak, recording a whopping 261Tbps of traffic. This trend extended beyond the conventional TV screen as more enthusiasts flocked to streaming platforms and apps, signalling a slow but definite shift from traditional television viewing.

Furthermore, the climactic face-off between Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, and France, spearheaded by Kylian Mbappé, brought this digital revolution to the fore. The match stirred considerable internet traffic globally, with regions like the US, Mexico, and the Middle East clocking in record numbers. These statistics ballooned not just because of the countries participating, but due to exhilarating in-game moments, from spectacular goals to game-changing penalties.

The emergence of a Digital Fan Base

One of the standout achievements of the 2022 World Cup was its capability to reach out and engage with fans on digital platforms. Visits to FIFA’s digital channels recorded a 24% jump compared to the 2018 World Cup. Whether through social media, YouTube, or Twitter, FIFA witnessed exponential growth in its digital outreach. Remarkable figures such as 93.6 million social media posts across platforms, 18 million YouTube subscribers, and a staggering 147 billion Twitter impressions validate this success.

These numbers weren’t accidental. FIFA’s adoption of cutting-edge technologies, like the augmented reality application, played a pivotal role. By providing fans with immersive content, bringing action straight to their living rooms, and offering real-time in-depth analysis and statistics, FIFA effectively tapped into the digital generation’s ethos.

Innovations Tailored for the New Age

To stay ahead in this game, FIFA introduced novel technologies and production strategies tailored for various devices, especially aiming to appeal to the younger generation. One such initiative is introducing social media content in vertical format, captured via mobile phones for broadcasters. Another groundbreaking effort was the Augmented Reality app, which transformed viewers’ environments and provided real-time insights into matches.

As Romy Gai, FIFA’s Chief Business Officer, stated, the modern viewer is active, demanding choice in content consumption. This could be through VR-based live streaming, gaming, or even the emerging metaverse.

Future Engagement: A Sneak Peek

What the 2022 FIFA World Cup showcased wasn’t just a momentary digital surge. It provided a blueprint for future engagement in the sports domain. Julie Souza’s insight on this paradigm shift is worth noting. As she rightly pointed out, the shift is towards giving viewers the reins of the experience, away from pre-curated content. The changing viewing habits, with more fans watching on smartphones than on TVs, signify this trend.

The landscape of sports broadcasting and engagement is rapidly evolving. Giants like Amazon and Apple have already made their mark, influencing traditional media outlets to reevaluate their live sports strategies.

Final Words

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar was more than a football event; it was a digital spectacle, setting the stage for how global events can harness technology to engage and enthrall audiences like never before. It wasn’t just about the matches but about how the world consumed them. The way forward seems clear: technology integration, user-centric content, and recognition of evolving viewing habits.