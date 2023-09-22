Could Brighton Finish in Top Four This Season?

Although it’s still too early to tell if Brighton can finish in the top four of the Premier League at the end of the current 2023/24 campaign, Brighton fans are optimistic that a top-four finish is possible.

For example, at the time of writing, it’s not looking too bad for the Seagulls to finish in the top four. They are currently priced at around +175 in the American/moneyline odds format, meaning they have a 36.40% implied probability rate of achieving things.

In the fractional odds format, +175 is equal to 7/4, and in decimal odds, it’s 2.75.

In comparison, Brighton are currently priced at around +3,300 to win the Premier League outright, meaning they only have a 2.90% implied probability rate of being crowned champions of the Premier League. +3,300 in fractional odds is 33/1, and in decimal odds, it’s 34.00.

How have Brighton played so far?

In their opening home game of the season at the Falmer Stadium, they beat Luton Town 4-1 on August 12th. In their second game on August 19th, they travelled away to Wolves and won 4-1 again.

They lost their first game on August 26th at home when West Ham beat them 3-1. They bounced back in their next match, beating Newcastle United 3-1 at home, and then on September 16th, they beat Manchester United 3-1.

Upcoming fixtures

Brighton’s next match is a Europa League group stage match at home on September 21st against Greek side AEK Athens before returning for Premier League action against Bournemouth at home on September 24th.

Their next game is the third round of the EFL Cup when they travel away to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea on September 27th. On September 30th, Brighton play Aston Villa away, and then on October 5th, they play their second Europa League group stage game, this time against French Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Conclusion

Brighton are in fine form and there’s a good chance they could end up finishing in the top four. As it stands right now, Manchester City are top of the league with 15 points after 5 games played.

Tottenham Hotspur are in second place with 13 points. Liverpool are in third place, also with 13 points, and just above Brighton in fourth place, also with 13 points, are Arsenal.

Luton (20th) and Burnley (19th) are at the bottom of the league and are the only two teams not to have secured a point yet. However, Burnley have only played 3 games, and Luton have only played 4 games.