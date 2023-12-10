Columbus Crew Win 2023 MLS Cup

Columbus emerged victorious with a 2-1 victory in front of a Lower.com Field-record 20,802 fans, which included two goals in the opening 37 minutes.

The Crew opened the scoring after LAFC committed a handball inside the 18-yard-box in the 31st minute. Hernández stepped up to the spot and converted, marking his second goal from the penalty spot in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

In the 37th minute, defender Malte Amundsen played a spectacular pass to midfielder Yaw Yeboah, who poked his effort past the diving LAFC goalkeeper for a 2-0 advantage.

Second Half

Despite a late goal from LAFC’s Dénis Bouanga in the 74th minute, the Crew managed to hold on to earn their third MLS Cup presented by Audi in club history. Thanks to his opening goal, Hernández was named 2023 MLS Cup MVP, becoming the first Colombian-born player to earn the honor.

With the victory, the Crew reached 82 goals in both the regular season and postseason, which was the most by a club in MLS history that went on to win MLS Cup.