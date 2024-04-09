Cole Palmer Hat Trick Helps Chelsea To 4-3 Victory Over Man United

In an exciting Premier League match at Stamford Bridge last April 4, 3:15 p.m. ET, Chelsea snatched victory from the Red Devils, thanks to a late hat-trick from young midfielder Cole Palmer. The Blues trailed Manchester United 3-2 deep into stoppage time, only for Palmer to single-handedly turn the tide with a penalty conversion and a dramatic winning goal.
If you’ve missed the game, you can catch the replay of the game on various streaming services and watch the following matches as well. If you’re a new football fan and aren’t familiar with the hat trick, we’re here to give you some insights on what it is and what made this win a beautiful one for Chelsea.
What Really Happened During the Chelsea vs. Man United Match
Chelsea pulled off a remarkable comeback against Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday. Despite trailing 2-0 early on, Chelsea fought back and secured a 4-3 victory with two late goals from Cole Palmer. This win was a big moment for Chelsea’s manager, Mauricio Pochettino, who hopes it will boost the fans’ confidence in the team.
Make sure you watch the replay of this game if you missed it because it was a sweet win, especially if you’re rooting for Chelsea. Just make sure to have a fast internet connection like HughesNet Internet when streaming online so you can really enjoy the match.
What Is a Hat Trick in Football?
A hat-trick in football, also known as soccer in some parts of the world, is when a player scores three goals in a single match. It’s a rare and impressive feat that only a few players in the entire football history were able to do. Some might call it luck but it requires more than just that. It demands composure, technical skills, and tactical awareness.
How Many Players Were Able to Score a Hat Trick in Football History?
There are a lot of football players who have done this incredible achievement many times, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Alex Morgan, Christine Sinclair, and many more. In the FIFA World Cup, there have only been 54 records of hat-tricks in over 800 matches. And in the Premier League, over 199 have been recorded overall.
Where to Watch the Premier League 2024
There are various streaming platforms that offer live coverage of the upcoming Premier League matches. If you have a Sling TV or DISH TV subscription, you’ll be able to watch the games without any additional charge because it’s included on the plan you’re paying for every month. You can also watch it on other streaming services like YouTube TV, Peacock, Hulu, fuboTV, DIRECTV, and many more.
Near Upcoming Matches
April 6, 2024 (Saturday)
C Palace vs. Man City
12:30
A Villa vs. Brentford
15:00
Everton vs. Burnley
15:00
Fulham vs. Newcastle
15:00
Luton vs. B’mouth
15:00
Wolves vs. West Ham
15:00
Brighton vs. Arsenal
17:30
April 7, 2024 (Sunday)
Man Utd vs. Liverpool
15:30
Sheff Utd vs. Chelsea
17:30
Tottenham vs. N Forest
18:00
April 13, 2024 (Saturday)
Newcastle vs. Tottenham
12:30
Brentford vs. Sheff Utd
15:00
Burnley vs. Brighton
15:00
Man City vs. Luton
15:00
N Forest vs. Wolves
15:00
B’mouth vs. Man Utd
17:30
The Bottom Line
Cole Palmer’s efforts secured a dramatic win for Chelsea and showcased the thrilling unpredictability of football. Having matches like these makes the league more exciting. There are still a lot of matches left, so make sure to tune in for the rest of the Premier League season. Have fun!
The published material expresses the position of the author, which may not coincide with the opinion of the editor.