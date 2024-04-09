Cole Palmer Hat Trick Helps Chelsea To 4-3 Victory Over Man United

Chelsea pulled off a remarkable comeback against Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday. Despite trailing 2-0 early on, Chelsea fought back and secured a 4-3 victory with two late goals from Cole Palmer. This win was a big moment for Chelsea’s manager, Mauricio Pochettino, who hopes it will boost the fans’ confidence in the team.

What Is a Hat Trick in Football?

A hat-trick in football, also known as soccer in some parts of the world, is when a player scores three goals in a single match. It’s a rare and impressive feat that only a few players in the entire football history were able to do. Some might call it luck but it requires more than just that. It demands composure, technical skills, and tactical awareness.

How Many Players Were Able to Score a Hat Trick in Football History?

There are a lot of football players who have done this incredible achievement many times, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Alex Morgan, Christine Sinclair, and many more. In the FIFA World Cup, there have only been 54 records of hat-tricks in over 800 matches. And in the Premier League, over 199 have been recorded overall.

Where to Watch the Premier League 2024

Near Upcoming Matches