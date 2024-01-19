Christian Pulisic Named Player Of The Year

This is Pulisic’s fourth U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award after winning in 2017, 2019 and 2021, tying Landon Donovan (2003, 2004, 2009, 2010) for the all-time record. First recognized in 1984, 26 players have won the award and just four have done so three times or more: Pulisic, Donovan, Clint Dempsey (2007, 2011, 2012) and Kasey Keller (1997, 1999, 2005). The 25-year-old Pulisic is the youngest to win the award at least three times and was the youngest-ever winner in 2017 at 19-years-old.

Of the five finalists for Male Player of the Year, Pulisic took 53 percent of the overall total, followed by AC Milan teammate Yunus Musah (21.5%) and Ricardo Pepi (12.9%). For Young Male Player of the Year, Paredes took 59 percent of the overall total, followed by Benjamin Cremaschi (12%) and Gianluca Busio (10.8%).

After first breaking out for the USMNT at age 17 in 2016, Pulisic has consistently been one of the USA’s top performers and made a high-profile transfer this summer to AC Milan, one of Italy’s most successful clubs.

Incredible Season

“It’s an honor to win this award again for the fourth time,” Pulisic said. “It was an incredible season for me. I always enjoy playing with the National Team and winning more trophies with the National Team. Of course, coming here to AC Milan, it’s been just a really exciting year. I’ve enjoyed it so much, so I’m really grateful to win an award like this.

“Any of the nominees could have won it, and not even just those guys, names outside of that as well who have been putting in such strong performances on the club level and with the National Team. I’m really proud of how far this group has come and looking forward to some really big events coming up in the next years.”