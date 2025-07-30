The club has managed to sell Noni Madueke and Djordje Petrovic for good fees in recent days, which frees up squad space. But, larger calls are yet to come, particularly regarding such high earners as Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell, who are still members of the team and whose potential future has not been clarified yet. With a busy schedule ahead, such websites as GGBet still provide the fans with some enticing chances to enjoy football and sports betting markets during the transfer season.

Bayer Leverkusen Still Eyeing Sterling Despite Challenges

The Bayer Leverkusen club of Germany is still have not given up on their desire to land Raheem Sterling, a player that the team of Chelsea would like to be sold the most, with this deal however, does not come without complications. Images of Enzo Maresca working with Sterling on the pitch and creating the focus that is always on the winger have been taking shape.

According to an exclusive update posted by CaughtOffside recently, Leverkusen is interested in a third loan spell for Sterling so that the club can be able to help him earn the huge portion of his wages that the club wants to cover. But, Chelsea still wants a transfer fee of 25 million euros on a permanent basis, which is getting more and more expensive as Sterling is both well paid and officially out of shape.

Chelsea Pushing Forward with Summer Signings

Chelsea is still active in the transfer market, as there are still a number of deals coming to the club. There are also negotiations that will have to progress to advanced phases in the near future lest the club fail to finish the signings that they are targeting.

Some of the names that are most associated with the Blues are:

Jorrel Hato – The Ajax player is considered a key figure in defense.

Xavi Simons – The midfielder of RB Leipzig has been gaining interest of Chelsea due to his high level of versatility and creativity.

Morgan Rogers – There is still the possibility of Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa being the best signing that the team could have in this window as it is reported that they still regard him as the best choice even in the presence of other targets.

As we can see, the summer transfer window of Chelsea has become a balancing exercise between new and daring purchases and offloads that are needed. The club is also doing aggressive deals to get the best overall young talents such as Simons, Hato and Rogers, which would turn the team around. Nevertheless, they still have to sell off high-wage earning players like Sterling and Chilwell, particularly when budgetary issues are at hand. Bayer Leverkusen interest in Sterling is one of the solutions and not without issues. As the transfer window goes on, Chelsea have to be bold as they seal contracts and streamline the squad to meet the challenge of the upcoming season