Charlotte FC Win Shoot Out Against New York City

A bright start from New York City saw them dictate the tempo early on. A well-worked corner-kick routine allowed Aiden O’Neill to attempt a spectacular volley from the edge of the area. Maxi Moralez then went close from a tight angle. His shot crashed wide of the target.

The visitors then went close in the 14th minute after Matt Freese palmed away a cross and Brandt Bronico crashed an effort against the crossbar. That moment seemed to inspire Charlotte as they attempted to find an early breakthrough on the road.

As the contest began to settle, both sides found it a challenge to create clear-cut chances. That all changed just after the half-hour mark when a delightful delivery to the back post found Andrés Perea in space. Unfortunately, he could not get the ball out from under his feet, and the eventual shot from his teammate was deflected behind.

Moralez then created a great chance in the 40th minute thanks to a dangerous corner kick that found the head of Raúl Gustavo, with Kristijan Kahlina diving low to his left to claim the ball.

At the other end, Charlotte was handed a great chance to take the lead when a low cross from Bronico flew through the box to the back post. Thankfully for New York City, Harry Toffolo fired wide from close range. The visitors would rattle the woodwork again just before halftime after Ashley Westwood side-footed an effort from just outside the area that bounced back off the frame of the goal.