Charlotte FC Prepares for Historic Matchup Against Lionel Messi

Adilson Malanda had a great game. The Charlotte FC defender made an impact by scoring 1 goal and clearing 2 dangerous balls. Another standout was Kristijan Kahlina. The Charlotte FC goalkeeper was key against NYCFC with 3 saves.

It was a physical matchup, with many fouls called. Players carded included Mitja Ilenic, Ashley Westwood, Thiago Martins, Jere Uronen, and Júnior Urso.

Now legal, BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code is offering Charlotte residents numerous ways to wager on Charlotte FC and Lionel Messi’s visit. Fans can bet on match results, goal scorers, and in-play props. There are also enticing new user promotions. Whether betting money lines, spreads, or parlays, BetMGM aims to be a top destination for NC sports bettors.

Charlotte FC manager Dean Smith went with a 4-5-1 lineup: Kristijan Kahlina; Nathan Byrne, Adilson Malanda, Andrew Privett, Jere Uronen; Ashley Westwood, Júnior Urso, Brecht Dejaegere, Kerwin Vargas, Iuri Tavares; Enzo Copetti.

NYCFC manager Nick Cushing chose a 4-5-1: Matthew Freese; Mitja Ilenic, Birk Risa, Thiago Martins, Kevin O Toole; James Sands, Keaton Parks, Santiago Rodríguez, Julián Fernández, Hannes Wolf; Monsef Bakrar. The referee was Mario Maric.

In Week 2, Charlotte FC visits Vancouver Whitecaps FC, while NYCFC travels to St. Louis City.

Hosting Messi

On March 7th, Charlotte will host global superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF. This historic matchup will be the biggest event in the club’s young history.

Manager Dean Smith knows that preparing both tactically and mentally will be key. He could opt for a more defensive formation to frustrate Messi and limit his impact. Strong performances will again be needed from players like Adilson Malanda and Kristijan Kahlina.

Stopping Messi entirely is impossible, but keeping him from dominating the run of play is essential. If Charlotte stays organized and limits mistakes, they could come away with a surprise result.

The city is already buzzing with Messi mania. This game is Charlotte FC’s best opportunity yet to showcase themselves to the world. Getting a positive result would do wonders for the club’s reputation.