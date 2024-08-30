Celtic Take Their Time on Transfers As Glasgow Derby Approaches

But if you’re still reading, you clearly have patience—something Hoops supporters have needed in abundance since the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Midfielder Matt O’Riley had been drawing interest from other clubs since last January—and yet it took until Monday to come to terms on a record £25 million fee (with add-ons) with Brighton. And even longer to sign his potential replacement in Arne Engels, from Augsburg, reportedly for a record £11 million.

Joe Hart announced his retirement in February, yet it wasn’t until mid-July that Kasper Schmeichel was brought in to replace him—nearly two weeks after Celtic began its summer U.S. tour.

Brendan Rodgers’ squad has been without a backup at left back since Alexandro Bernabei was sent out on loan after failing to impress. And yet, that cover only arrived on Wednesday in the form of Barcelona loanee Álex Valle.

The need for central defenders has been glaring since Cameron Carter-Vickers endured an injury-plagued campaign last season and summer 2023 signings Gustaf Lagerbielke and Maik Nawrocki didn’t make the grade.

And yet, the signing of American international Auston Trusty, of Sheffield United, still wasn’t official, as of this writing.

Well, you get the idea.

Now, what matters isn’t when new signings come in the door, but how well they do once they arrive. Schmeichel is a proven quantity and seems a perfect fit. Valle and Engels could well end up being stars, but only time will tell.

And time is so key here, because earlier is always better with new signings. Getting used to the Glasgow fishbowl isn’t easy, and players often take time to find their footing (think: Nicolas Kühn). That may be true even for Scots like Dundee’s Luke McCowan, who may also be headed to Parkhead before the deadline.

And it’s particularly true, what with the first Glasgow Derby against Rangers on Sunday.

“I think every manager will have a moment in the window where you are frustrated because you want to get players in and work with them and give them time,” Rodgers said recently. “But experience tells you that you have to be patient and judge it when the market closes.”

He added to the BBC on Friday: “Quality always takes a little bit of time. We wanted to improve. That was the key.”

Did the laborers who dragged those stones from Aberdeenshire in the Bronze Age have a similar perspective?