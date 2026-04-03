Indeed, Celtic have come to the city and lost on three occasions—twice to Dundee United and once to their hosts on Sunday.

A remarkable trend, given that the city’s two top-flight clubs, which hold the distinction of being extremely close neighbors, have struggled for form for much of the season.

And here’s another factoid that should give Martin O’Neill and his side pause: Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken leads the Premiership with 119 saves this season. It’s not even close: McCracken is, in fact, the only goalkeeper with more than 100 stops on the campaign.

Notably, he has also prevented 7.1 goals based on his expected goals on target (54.1 xGoT to 47 goals conceded). Only Motherwell’s Calum Ward (10.3) and ’Gers Jack Butland (7.5) have a higher xGoT prevented.

Yet, even with McCracken’s saves figures, the Dee have conceded 49 goals this term, third most behind Kilmarnock and Livi, the latter of whom hosts Hearts on Sunday.

We don’t put a lot of credence in xGoT, or even xG, but the latter number doesn’t paint a pretty picture for the Hoops either. According to FootyStats, the Parkhead side have an xG for of 1.95 and an xG against of 1.08 heading into the match at Dens Park.

Fine margins, indeed, and illustrative of Celtic’s inability to stamp their authority on matches this term.

In league play, Swedish midfielder Benjamin Nygren leads Celtic with 15 goals. Daizen Maeda is next at 7. Among out-and-out strikers, Johnny Kenny leads at 4—and he’s been on loan at Bolton since January.

That said, O’Neill’s side have netted a league-leading 56 goals this season. The only problem? They’ve conceded 34—more than rivals Hearts, Rangers, and Motherwell.

Celtic better hope they discover their scoring touch and defensive prowess in Dundee, the City of Discovery, on Sunday.