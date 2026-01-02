Celtic and Rangers Head Into Derby from Different Directions

It hasn’t always been pretty, by Röhl’s own admission, but it has been effective for the most part. The German’s record is 8-2-1 in the league.

Conversely, when Wilfried Nancy took over at Celtic, the Hoops were essentially tied with first-place Hearts at 10-2-2, with a goal differential of +15 (to the Jambos’ +18) and a match at hand. Hardly spectacular, but the club seemed on the upswing after the eight-match tenure of interim gaffer Martin O’Neill.

Less than four weeks later, they are in second place—still with a +15 goal differential—thanks to Nancy’s 2-0-3 record in the league.

That Celtic are just three points behind Hearts as of this writing says more about the league than it does Nancy’s hold on his position.

Indeed, the Parkhead side had a chance to go level with Hearts with a win against Motherwell on Tuesday in a fixture the BBC dubbed “El Passico,” given both sides’ desire to possess and move the ball quickly.

Derby Test for Wilfried Nancy

However, only one of the two sides—hosts Motherwell—lived up to that billing on the night, outclassing the higher-paid Hoops all over the pitch.

Nancy’s players looked lost and with good reason: Many found themselves playing out of position and expected to perform tasks not well suited to their respective skills.

This has been a hallmark of the Frenchman’s reign so far, and the reason for his 2-0-5 record overall. It’s worth noting that his two wins came against bottom-feeders Livingston (in a sloppy match) and seventh-place Aberdeen, in a 3-1 final scoreline that flattered his side.

Derby matches are vital for any manager at Celtic and Rangers, and Saturday’s will be no different. Based on recent results, Röhl’s team will likely do whatever it takes to win. And Nancy’s will have no idea what it’s doing.