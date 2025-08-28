Celtic, Rangers Crash Out Of Champions League

“We didn’t do enough to deserve to qualify,” captain and midfielder Callum McGregor told the press after the match. “The players are probably the most frustrated out of everyone.”

Well, not quite. The large segment of the Celtic support clamoring for additions to the squad in the lead-up to the tie have taken the opportunity to scream an angry, “We told you so!”

And manager Brendan Rodgers’ post-match comments hardly diffused any concerns over a disconnect between the dugout and the club board

“The last thing you want to do in football is manufacture your own stress but all we can do now is look at where we’re at as a football club and decide where we want to go,” the Irishman said to the gathered media moments after the defeat.

By the way, Kairat were 311th in the UEFA club coefficient rankings before the tie against 56th-ranked Celtic.

The feeling around the Parkhead club was hardly buoyed by the fact that two of the more expensive squad players—Adam Idah and Daizen Maeda, the latter of whom may depart for pastures new before the transfer window closes (and the former of whom some supporters wish would depart)—both missed penalties. And so, it’s on… down… to the Europa League for the Bhoys.

Rangers Thrashed

On the other side of Glasgow, meanwhile, Rangers until recently had been able to offset their poor domestic form by pointing to, and touting, their European feats. However, after falling behind to Belgium’s Club Brugge 3-1 at Ibrox before ultimately losing 9-1 (you read that right) on aggregate, they too have Europa League football to “look forward to.”

’Gers now head into the first Glasgow derby of the season Sunday in desperate need of a win. Then again, so do Celtic.

The side that emerges with a victory—assuming either can regroup—will restore some good feeling, at least domestically.

However, nothing will erase the European disappointment felt by both of Scotland’s big two.

The Europa League simply isn’t good enough—though it could be argued that it may be the best they can do.