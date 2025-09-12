Celtic Fans Plan Day Of Unrest On Sunday

On social media, there have been mentions of boycotting the Bhoys’ home Europa League fixtures and the club’s merchandise.

These things either take off, or they don’t, but it’s clear the statement issued by the Celtic board on Saturday failed to quell anger.

The animosity will likely continue, particularly if the Hoops start to truly struggle on the pitch, something that could happen as soon as Sunday, given the “plastic pitch” at Killie’s Rugby Park.

It’s worth noting that Stuart Kettlewell’s side have yet to win a match this term, accruing four draws to start the campaign. However, a fifth or, heaven for fend, a first win on Sunday and things at Parkhead could go pear-shaped—like they have in nearby Hamilton.

It’s always a bit of a stretch to compare the goings on at clubs like Celtic or Rangers with those of some of their domestic “competition,” but it sure highlights the “different worlds” involved.

Hamilton Drama

Hamilton Academical supporters have been in a conflict with the club’s board for months over its decision last spring to move home league matches from its own stadium to Broadwood Stadium in Cumbernauld (among other issues).

A protest at the new “home ground” in August turned feisty—though NOT criminal—when Police Scotland were called in. This week, a Freedom of Information request from supporters groups confirmed the lack of criminal activity during the protest, which only raised the ire against the club’s board.

This conflict amounts to an existential crisis for a club like Hamilton, which finds itself in League One this term, after a number of years in the Premiership.

It’s hard to imagine the current state of affairs at Celtic rising to that level… Isn’t it?