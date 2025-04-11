Celtic Look ‘Too Comfortable’ In Final Stretch

The Hoops maintained their 13-point cushion in the league, thanks to Rangers’ loss to Hibs at Ibrox on Saturday. But they missed a chance to clinch the title before the split—and didn’t exactly show much resolve or competitive fire in doing so. This despite the fact Celtic supporters occupied three of four stands in Perth, with an eye on a pre-title party.

St. Johnstone may have done more than play the role of party-poopers, however. They may have revealed a weakness in the Celtic team for all to see.

“I’ve seen a trend now with us, and it will be interesting between now and the end of the season in terms of mentality,” Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers told the media after the match. “We talked about being a top team and having talent but also having drive, desire and ambition to win and having spirit, and too many of our players have been too comfortable. There’s no excuse, we also have to give a big, big credit to St Johnstone.”

Celtic Mettle

It seems strange to question the mettle of a side with a commanding lead in the league and a legitimate shot at the domestic treble, not to mention one that went farther in the Champions’ League than anyone expected.

But whereas last year’s team finished strong down the stretch (winning 10 and drawing two following a 2-0 defeat to Hearts), the 2024-25 installment has already dropped four matches since the turn of the year. And both seasons need to be viewed within a certain context. Although casual observers of Scottish football (if there is such a thing) consider the league a two-horse race, at best, at times in the past quarter century it has been even less than that.

Since Wim Jansen’s Celtic side “stopped the 10” in 1997-98, the Parkhead side have won the league 18 times, including 13 of the last 14. Rangers have finished in the top spot just eight times.

To be fair, ’Gers have fared relatively well in Europe in that time—reaching two finals, with this season’s continental campaign still in play—but it’s understandable, to some degree, that at least some Celtic players feel like they can coast domestically.

Still, as any avid supporter of either Glasgow club will tell you, coasting isn’t an option, irrespective of what the stats and table say.

Rodgers will be hoping that his “too comfortable” players have gotten that message. If not, those players may not want to get, er, too comfortable in Glasgow.