Celtic Dominate the Spending in Scotland

Some would say the gulf in spending was on full display during Champions’ League and Europa League fixtures over the past fortnight, which saw Celtic routed 7-1 at Borussia Dortmund and Rangers taking it on the chin at the hands of Lyon at Ibrox 4-1.

A well-known newspaper in Scotland noted that the French side spent more on their goalkeeper than ’Gers outlay for their entire squad. Dortmund has a five-fold higher squad value than that of Celtic, according to TransferMarkt.

Still, the aforementioned newspaper suggests that the rest of the Scottish Premiership would collectively respond, “Hold my beer.”

Celtic have spent nearly £70 million on their current squad, or more than three times what their bitter rivals from Glasgow’s Govan do. Philippe Clement’s squad come in at a cool £22 million—clearly not enough for the Belgian bench boss.

And yet, the gap gets even more pronounced. Aberdeen, currently joint top with Celtic on points, have spent less than £5 million, and Hearts and Hibs have barely shipped out that amount combined.

Dundee United come in at just under £1 million, while Kilmarnock, Dundee and Ross County fall between £500,000 and £600,000 and St. Mirren, Motherwell and St. Johnstone are between £300,000 and £400,000.

You may be asking yourselves, “How can these sides compete with Celtic?”

Of course, that’s the same question that’s asked when the Hoops take on the giants of Europe. For the record, following it’s demolition of Celtic, Borussia Dortmund lost 2-1 in the Bundesliga to Union Berlin, a side with roughly one-fourth of its budget.

So, who says money matters in football?