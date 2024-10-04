SIlver Lining For Celtic & Rangers In Europe

Simply by qualifying for the tournament, Celtic effectively enabled several clubs in the Scottish Premiership—Dundee, Hibernian, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Ross County, St Johnstone and St Mirren—to earn £1.6 million in so-called solidarity payments from UEFA.

Similarly, Aberdeen and Dundee United each received £1 million in similar winnings, while £650,000 went to Hearts and Livingston.

The payments were determined based on UEFA’s current distribution model, in which national associations receive the money and leagues decide which clubs receive pay-outs. Not surprisingly, even with the riches on offer, clubs farther down the footballing pyramid have complained that the cash should be distributed across the association and not confined to the Prem.

Fear not, though, this example of socialism in sport is more of an aberration than a portent of things to come. Celtic are still the primary beneficiaries of their European efforts, and rightfully so, we suppose. Yes, the disaster in Dortmund didn’t exactly cover the club in glory on the European stage, but the win in the first match against Slovan Bratislava two weeks ago alone netted the Glasgow giants £1.7 million in prize money.

In fact, that is the net gain for each win in the group stage. The club have already earned £15.7 million for reaching the stage, and could glean another £9.7 million if they make it to the knockout round.

In total, up to £40 million could be headed to Parkhead, depending on how well Brendan Rodgers’ side do in the tournament.

Unfortunately, said payments will only further widen the gap between the haves (Celtic) and have-nots (all the rest) in Scotland. Yes, Rangers have already taken in £4.3 million by making it to the Europa League group stages but, even if they win the tournament, the most they can earn is roughly £20 million—enough to distance themselves even more from the rest of the pack, despite Aberdeen’s record-setting start under new manager Jimmy Thelin.

And speaking of gaps between the haves and have-nots, it’s easy to chalk up Celtic’s loss Tuesday to the gulf in talent between last year’s Champions’ League runners-up and the best in Scotland. But then, how to explain Rangers’ relative success in European competition in recent seasons?

True enough, Scotland’s teams are outmanned and outgunned by many on the continent. But for Celtic, it is also their style of play under Rodgers that leaves them vulnerable against more talented teams.

The Irishman refuses to compromise his principles—at least until the potential prize money on offer forces him to.