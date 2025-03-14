Celtic Sitting Pretty Ahead Of Rangers Clash

In 2021-22, for example, the Ibrox side made it to the Europa League final under Giovanni van Bronckhorst, losing on penalties in the final, to Eintracht Frankfurt. That same season, they finished second in the Scottish Premiership four points behind Celtic, which flamed out of the Champions’ League with barely a whimper. Still, van Bronckhorst was gone after a run of poor results to start the next season.

Now, under interim bench boss and former captain Barry Ferguson, Rangers find themselves in the final eight of the Europa League, after narrowly advancing on penalties on Thursday. Yet, that they were in a position to do so is remarkable: The same side that lost twice—in quick succession—to an albeit game but under-resourced St. Mirren team was able to secure a 3-1 victory at Fenerbahçe, a notoriously difficult place to play, due in no small part to the vocal home support.

Yes, this term, Celtic under Rodgers had a successful European run but a trip to a final never really was in the cards. And yet, the Hoops head into Sunday with a 16-point cushion at the top of the Premiership table. Their Ibrox rivals can only dream of catching them. All of which begs the question: Why can’t Rangers—under a several managers now—translate European success to the domestic front?

The answer? We’re not sure. But we bet van Bronckhorst, Michael Beale and Philippe Clement would like to know as well.