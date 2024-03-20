Can Arsenal Or Liverpool Stop Man City From a Fourth Title?

One thing we learned when Manchester City traveled to Anfield to take on Liverpool was that it was all action. Both managers understood the match’s importance and impact on the title race. Most pundits gave the Citizens much credit since they faced a pretty injury-plagued Liverpool side with half of its defense gone.

Conor Bradley and Quansah are academy projects that have exceeded expectations. The fact that some Liverpool fans thought he was the perfect Alexander-Arnold replacement is enough evidence he is on the right path. Moreover, coming to replace an injured Konate is a tough call for youngster Quansah. This is especially facing the likes of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

However, the final whistle ended a tightly contested match with both teams sharing the spoils. Anfield’s big mental block gets Pep Guardiola, who hasn’t managed to crack the cord at the Kopp end.

Who to Watch Out For?

Manchester City might have yet to hit full gear compared to their close rivals, but there’s much going on in the changing room. Here are some standout players to watch out for:

Phil Foden

The Englishman is having the season of his life, with 11 goals and seven assists. His silkiness, technique, and flamboyance were displayed when he netted a brace in the Manchester Derby against rivals United.

Pep Guardiola struggled to find the right spot for him in the squad for a long time. Mahrez, Gundogan, and Alvarez kept him on the bench. But Pep finally unlocked him with a free role in the half spaces, which proved vital in their title run.

John Stones

Injury-plagued John Stones was the difference last season in the midfield position that gave Manchester City a treble. This season, however, England’s defender has disappointed, with knee injuries ruling him out at the start.

However, he managed to recover and return to the back end of the season. His fitness could prove pivotal in their title run, especially with another potential run in the Champions League hanging in the cards. We have yet to see his hybrid role in midfield alongside Rodri.

Erling Haaland

What scoring records must be broken to prove the Norwegian robot is a goal-scoring machine? Despite missing nearly two months with an injury, he remains at the top of the goal-scoring charts with 18 goals.

However, Haaland is going through a ‘rough patch’ and is yet to find his feet fully. That is quite interesting, with 18 goals already in the bag for the Norwegian. But a run in the Champions League could get his form back.

Can Arsenal Spoil the Party?

After the final whistle at Anfield, Arsenal was the only victor. The Gooners climbed to the top of the league on goal difference. They are in scintillating form, having scored 33 goals in their last eight EPL appearances.

Are they the guys to stop the Citizens from another treble? Mikel Arteta learned from spending 247 days on top of the table only to lose. He deserves much credit for handling the title loss with a young squad.

This season, the apprentice has already handed the teacher two losses, one in the Community Shield and a loss at Emirates. Moreover, their summer signings hit the ground running. Declan Rice’s one hundred million dollar signing is a revelation to the side while solidifying their defense and attack.

’60 million down the drain’ Kai Havertz is slowly becoming a cult hero for the Gunners while coming through clutch moments for Arsenal this season.

However, a Champions League run and title race might be too much for the Spaniard coach to ask for. Furthermore, the side has to come to Etihad later in the month in a heated clash. Therefore, there are a few issues to contend with.

Jürgen Klopp – The Final Send-Off?

The last decade saw these two great coaches raise the level of the Premier League in a fierce and heated battle. Even though it’s one PL title to Pep’s five, we can’t deny these have been the most in-form teams in the past decade.

Jürgen Klopp made shocking announcements mid-season about being his last season in charge of Liverpool. The news spread fast and caught many unaware, especially the Reds, who were building up for a total rebuild.

Moreover, there’s much gloom over the future of Salah, Van Dijk, and Alisson once Klopp bids bye to the league. Over the years, we learned that this Liverpool side can push City to the end. Losing the 2021-2022 season to a point is enough evidence that the Reds are willing to fight until the end.

However, a few injury crises can spell doom for their title race. Salah, Alisson, Konate, Jota, and Alexander-Arnold have been sidelined with injuries at different points of the season. Whether Klopp can continue relying on youthful rejuvenance remains a major question mark.

Fight Till the End

It is too early to predict who will win the trophy this season. Liverpool and Arsenal pose a challenge to City’s title hopes. With only ten games to go, see who will take their feet off the gas pedal for the title.