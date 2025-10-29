Brilliant Alonso Martinez Goal Boosts New York City FC

The visitors started brightly, and that saw Alonso Martínez register a shot on goal in just the third minute—Adilson Malanda blocking the effort to keep Martínez out.

That would be the first of several chances for Martínez during the opening 10 minutes, as a combination of Kristijan Kahlina and wayward finishing denied him the opening goal.

Next, it was the turn of Kevin O’Toole—who was playing in a more advanced position—to test Kahlina in the 12th minute, the shot-stopper saving the headed effort.

The hosts mustered their first chance of the evening in the 17th minute through Brandt Bronico, who drew a good save from Matt Freese.

New York City continued to enjoy the better of the play as the half-hour mark ticked by, and almost broke the deadlock through Andrés Perea when he smashed a side-footed effort against the crossbar.

A breakthrough felt close, and it arrived three minutes later thanks to a moment of individual brilliance from Martínez.

The Costa Rican collected a headed pass from Perea and, after turning on the ball, drove at goal—dancing between both center-backs before slotting the ball under Kahlina.

In response, Liel Abada tried to restore parity for Charlotte, but standing in the way was Thiago Martins, who blocked the effort.