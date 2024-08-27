Blockchain Platforms in Australia

The material will show you how Australia is influencing the global blockchain gaming industry, what projects have already been launched and how they are changing the local market. We will also try to answer the question of why tokenised products are important for shaping the future of the digital economy.

Blockchain Games: Basic Concepts

Online entertainment with blockchain is transforming approaches to the use of game assets. Here, every object – land, military equipment, potions, characters – are tradable items that are stored on the blockchain. This makes it possible to earn money by reselling assets outside the game itself.

Virtual Possessions. The player gets the exclusive right to own various items, which can be exchanged for other assets or sold on external platforms.

Transparency. Thanks to blockchain, every transaction, asset status change is easy to verify and confirm, which ensures the integrity of the gaming process.

Immutability. The data stored on the blockchain is protected from change, eliminating any tampering by gambling sites.

The benefits of blockchain technology in gaming:

✔ Verifiability All transactions are recorded on the blockchain, providing visibility into transaction history and asset management ✔ Safety Blockchain makes unauthorised access and manipulation difficult due to cryptographic methods of data protection ✔ Decentralisation Games are not dependent on a single server, provider or casino, making the system more resilient to cyber-fraud attacks

Modern technology has optimised the gaming process, opening up new opportunities for the industry as a whole. Now users can count not only on direct winnings for making combinations, but also on additional economic incentives.

Blockchain Gaming Development in Australia

Crypto gaming has been gaining popularity since the early 2010s. This was the period when the general public learnt about blockchain technologies thanks to cryptocurrencies. The first projects like Satoshi Dice with bitcoin bets are far inferior to modern RPG games: Gods Unchained, The Elder Scrolls: Blades, Aavegotchi. And yet, it was they who laid the foundation for future developments.

In 2015, the first blockchain game appeared in Australia, which allowed trading virtual goods for money. The project drew attention to the potential of blockchain technology in the gambling entertainment industry.

There are several large blockchain gaming startups in the country today. The market is characterised by a high level of innovation and experimentation. Games are becoming more sophisticated, with different economic models:

Platform Features Projects Immutable X An NFT creation and trading platform that focuses on gaming assets. Uses Ethereum-based Layer-2 scaling technology to speed up and reduce transaction costs Gods Unchained is a card strategy game that allows you to own, sell and buy cards as an NFT Enjin Enjin offers end-to-end solutions for asset formation and management on blockchain. Allows developers to integrate blockchain technology into their own gaming products Lost Relics is an adventure RPG that uses Enjin to create unique items in the game Chromia A blockchain platform with database and blockchain features that offers developers flexible and scalable software solutions My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer construction game with the ability to trade and participate in digital world management

Australian blockchain platforms are an example of how modern technology is changing the perception of virtual worlds, turning them into trading platforms with excellent potential.

Innovation in Blockchain Gaming

Tokenised games have become an impetus for the development of new technological solutions. Many of them have gone beyond the entertainment sector and are widely used in the IT industry:

NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens). NFTs in crypto-games are tokens that prove uniqueness and ownership of digital objects, which adds value to virtual goods.

DeFi integration (Decentralised Finance). Some games have integrated DeFi components, allowing you to do lending, insurance and asset trading directly during the game.

Smart Contracts. Automate the execution of transactions and operations in games, which guarantees the fulfilment of conditions without intermediaries. As a result, the security and efficiency of financial transactions are improved.

Blockchain technologies, originally developed for gaming, improve encryption and monetary security methods. They are now being used to protect data in banking, healthcare and other sectors.

In addition, online pokies based on crypto-assets stimulate the development of AI algorithms that are able to manage the complex economics of the game and model realistic behaviour of heroes. And blockchain platforms use the principles of distributed computing to process transactions and store data, which finds application in the creation of cloud technologies.

It is safe to say that blockchain gaming has not just created a new trend in the entertainment industry. They have given rise to technological solutions that are used in banking, logistics, healthcare, securities trading exchanges and other important areas.