How Billy Hughes Brought The Sun To Sunderland

There will, for example, be ten Championship clubs only too delighted to get knocked out this weekend – and they’ll be selecting sides accordingly – so that they can concentrate on the possibility of promotion and of then being ritually humiliated on “Match of the Day” for a season while soaking up the gravy. That’s where we are now, not playing for the glory that the fans want, but playing for the money that the directors want.

Contrast that with Hughes’ era. From Sunderland in ’73 to West Ham in 1980, three Second Division sides – Southampton were the other – won the FA Cup and Fulham reached the final too. Since West Ham’s win, no Second Division / Championship team has won the trophy and there have been just four second tier finalists in 40 years, and one of those, QPR, was in 1982.

So, looking forward to the big Wembley occasion in May when Chelsea and Manchester City will arrive there without even trying, I think we can all be excused a little nostalgia for the days of Billy Hughes, don’t you