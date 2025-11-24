First Touch

logo for firsttouchonline.com
Menu

How to Find the Best Soccer Bars in Florida

By /
road sign graphic for soccer bars in florida

Mention soccer in Florida, and most fans of a certain vintage will fondly remember the Tampa Bay Rowdies, an NASL team that achieved world fame in the 1970s with a title-winning team that included Rodney Marsh (dubbed the white Pele), Mike Connell, and David Robb. Today, Florida continues to attract the biggest names in soccer, including David Beckham, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez, to name but a few. The rise in popularity of the beautiful game in Florida has of course led to an explosion of dedicated soccer bars and supporters clubs throughout the Sunshine State. Join us as we take a trip around the best soccer bars in Florida. 

How to promote your soccer bar in Florida!

Are you looking to promote your Florida soccer bar and attract more fans? There’s no better place to start than right here at First Touch, where we’ve been promoting soccer bars for over three decades!

Contact First Touch for a free listing today!
Download our free app

Without further ado, here are the best places to watch soccer in Florida. Click on the links for maps to the venues.

Soccer bars in Boca Raton

exterior of the lion and eagle british soccer pub in florida

Lion and Eagle Pub

Enjoy live soccer on the big screen in an authentic English pub with a great menu. The bar is, interestingly, home to both the Man Utd and Man City supporters of South Florida.

2401 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton

exterior of the Irishmen soccer bar in boca raton

The Irishmen

The Irishmen is a neighborhood sports bar that offers a great ambience and top-notch food. It’s also home to the local Arsenal supporters.

1745 NW Boca Raton Blvd, Boca Raton

Soccer Pubs in Ft Lauderdale

exterior of waxys soccer pub in florida

Waxy’s Irish Pub

Waxy’s is open for 10 am Premier League games on Saturday and 9 am games on Sunday.

1095 Southeast 17th St. Ft Lauderdale

Soccer bars in Miami

the brightside soccer bar in miami

The Brightside

This friendly Manhattan-style corner bar is home to the  Miami Red Devils Man Utd club.

1721 SW 22nd St, Miami

interior of the Auld Dubliner soccer bar in Miami

The Auld Dubliner

Featuring stout, ale, and authentic food, this casual Irish pub and kitchen is dedicated to soccer and home to the Vice City Evertonians

91 NW 1st St, Miami

Soccer bars in Orlando

lucky leprechaun soccer bar in Orlando

Lucky Leprechaun

This casual sports bar is home of The Orlando Celtic Supporters Club

7032 International Drive,
Orlando

exterior of murphys soccer pub in florida

Murphy’s Pub

Murphy’s is the home of soccer in Orlando. This laid-back British Tavern serves great Fish and Chips and is home to Spurs, Man City & Orlando City Lions supporters clubs.

6582 International Dr,
Orlando

xlworld_orlando

XL Soccer World

More than just a soccer bar, XL Soccer World is a 6-acre soccer complex offering state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor fields. It’s also home to the Orlando Gooners.

825 Courtland St, Orlando

harpandcelt

The Harp and Celt

Football with a side of Fish and Chips is on offer at this established soccer bar. Open for all early Liverpool games!

25 S Magnolia Ave, Orlando,

Soccer bars in Palm Beach

exterior of das beer garden soccer pub in florida

DAS Biergarten

DAS Biergarten is a popular spot for watching World Cup, La Liga and EPL games in sunny Jupiter.

1203 Town Center Dr #116 Jupiter

irish brigade liverpool bar in tampa

The Irish Brigade

The Irish Brigade offers comfort food and live entertainment. It’s home to the local Liverpool supporters.

621 Lake Ave, Lake Worth Beach,

Soccer bars in Pensacola

harbor tavern

Harbor Tavern

This Mediterranean-style tavern is loved by tourists and locals alike. The bar proudly flies the Man City flag.

306 Harbor Blvd, Destin

O'Riley's soccer bar in Pensacola

O’Riley’s Irish Pub Downtown

This Gulf Shore bar is home to the local Tottenham Supporters and also offers darts, billiards and a patio.

321 S Palafox St, Pensacola

Soccer Pubs in Seminole

quinns

Mickey Quinn’s

Mickey Quinns shows EPL games on a large screen. This traditional Irish Pub also offers great food and live music.

3071 Park Blvd N. Seminole

Soccer Pubs in Space Coast

pig and whistle soccer bar in Space Coast Florida

The Pig and Whistle

Home to the Space Coast Tottenham supporters and just 10 minutes from Cape Canaveral. 

240 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa Beach

Soccer Bars in Tampa

mcdintons

MacDinton’s Irish Pub

Irish Egg Rolls and English Breakfast are on offer at this convivial Irish Pub. The bar manages to accommodate the Toon Army, the Gulf Coast Gooners, the Man Utd and Man City supporters of Tampa, and the Tampa Hammers.

405 S Howard Ave, Tampa

Live soccer on TV

FAQ

What are some of the best soccer bars to watch games in Florida?

Some of the best soccer bars to watch in Florida include Lion and Eagle Pub in Boca Raton, The Irishmen, Waxy’s Irish Pub in Fort Lauderdale, The Brightside and The Auld Dubliner in Miami, Murphy’s Pub in Orlando, DAS Biergarten in Palm Beach, The Irish Brigade in Pensacola, The Pig and Whistle in Space Coast, and MacDinton’s Irish Pub in Tampa.

How can I promote my soccer bar in Florida?

To promote your soccer bar in Florida, you should consider listing your venue on First Touch, which has been supporting soccer bars for over three decades, and utilize their free listing service to attract more fans.

What are the best bars to watch World Cup games in Florida?

The best bars to watch the World Cup are the bars that show soccer year-round, because they are experienced in presenting important games to large crowds. The bars listed in First Touch are all credible, established soccer bars.

What amenities or features do Florida soccer bars typically offer?

These soccer bars typically offer live soccer games on large screens, a friendly atmosphere, authentic food and beverages, and support for various local and international supporters clubs.

How can I find more soccer bars across the USA?

You can discover more of the best soccer bars across the USA by visiting the First Touch website’s state-by-state guide, which lists venues and provides maps for each location.

 
inerior of one of the best soccer bars in the usa

Discover all the best soccer bars in the USA with our State by State guide.

Scroll to Top