FAQ

What are some of the best soccer bars to watch games in Florida?

Some of the best soccer bars to watch in Florida include Lion and Eagle Pub in Boca Raton, The Irishmen, Waxy’s Irish Pub in Fort Lauderdale, The Brightside and The Auld Dubliner in Miami, Murphy’s Pub in Orlando, DAS Biergarten in Palm Beach, The Irish Brigade in Pensacola, The Pig and Whistle in Space Coast, and MacDinton’s Irish Pub in Tampa.

How can I promote my soccer bar in Florida?

To promote your soccer bar in Florida, you should consider listing your venue on First Touch, which has been supporting soccer bars for over three decades, and utilize their free listing service to attract more fans.

What are the best bars to watch World Cup games in Florida?

The best bars to watch the World Cup are the bars that show soccer year-round, because they are experienced in presenting important games to large crowds. The bars listed in First Touch are all credible, established soccer bars.

What amenities or features do Florida soccer bars typically offer?

These soccer bars typically offer live soccer games on large screens, a friendly atmosphere, authentic food and beverages, and support for various local and international supporters clubs.

How can I find more soccer bars across the USA?

You can discover more of the best soccer bars across the USA by visiting the First Touch website’s state-by-state guide, which lists venues and provides maps for each location.