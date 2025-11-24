How to Find the Best Soccer Bars in Florida

Mention soccer in Florida, and most fans of a certain vintage will fondly remember the Tampa Bay Rowdies, an NASL team that achieved world fame in the 1970s with a title-winning team that included Rodney Marsh (dubbed the white Pele), Mike Connell, and David Robb. Today, Florida continues to attract the biggest names in soccer, including David Beckham, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez, to name but a few. The rise in popularity of the beautiful game in Florida has of course led to an explosion of dedicated soccer bars and supporters clubs throughout the Sunshine State. Join us as we take a trip around the best soccer bars in Florida.
Without further ado, here are the best places to watch soccer in Florida. Click on the links for maps to the venues.
Soccer bars in Boca Raton
Lion and Eagle Pub
Enjoy live soccer on the big screen in an authentic English pub with a great menu. The bar is, interestingly, home to both the Man Utd and Man City supporters of South Florida.
2401 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton
The Irishmen
The Irishmen is a neighborhood sports bar that offers a great ambience and top-notch food. It’s also home to the local Arsenal supporters.
1745 NW Boca Raton Blvd, Boca Raton
Soccer Pubs in Ft Lauderdale
Waxy’s Irish Pub
Waxy’s is open for 10 am Premier League games on Saturday and 9 am games on Sunday.
1095 Southeast 17th St. Ft Lauderdale
Soccer bars in Miami
The Brightside
This friendly Manhattan-style corner bar is home to the Miami Red Devils Man Utd club.
1721 SW 22nd St, Miami
The Auld Dubliner
Featuring stout, ale, and authentic food, this casual Irish pub and kitchen is dedicated to soccer and home to the Vice City Evertonians.
91 NW 1st St, Miami
Soccer bars in Orlando
Lucky Leprechaun
This casual sports bar is home of The Orlando Celtic Supporters Club
7032 International Drive,
Orlando
Murphy’s Pub
Murphy’s is the home of soccer in Orlando. This laid-back British Tavern serves great Fish and Chips and is home to Spurs, Man City & Orlando City Lions supporters clubs.
6582 International Dr,
Orlando
XL Soccer World
More than just a soccer bar, XL Soccer World is a 6-acre soccer complex offering state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor fields. It’s also home to the Orlando Gooners.
825 Courtland St, Orlando
The Harp and Celt
Football with a side of Fish and Chips is on offer at this established soccer bar. Open for all early Liverpool games!
25 S Magnolia Ave, Orlando,
Soccer bars in Palm Beach
DAS Biergarten
DAS Biergarten is a popular spot for watching World Cup, La Liga and EPL games in sunny Jupiter.
1203 Town Center Dr #116 Jupiter
The Irish Brigade
The Irish Brigade offers comfort food and live entertainment. It’s home to the local Liverpool supporters.
621 Lake Ave, Lake Worth Beach,
Soccer bars in Pensacola
Harbor Tavern
This Mediterranean-style tavern is loved by tourists and locals alike. The bar proudly flies the Man City flag.
306 Harbor Blvd, Destin
O’Riley’s Irish Pub Downtown
This Gulf Shore bar is home to the local Tottenham Supporters and also offers darts, billiards and a patio.
321 S Palafox St, Pensacola
Soccer Pubs in Seminole
Mickey Quinn’s
Mickey Quinns shows EPL games on a large screen. This traditional Irish Pub also offers great food and live music.
3071 Park Blvd N. Seminole
Soccer Pubs in Space Coast
The Pig and Whistle
Home to the Space Coast Tottenham supporters and just 10 minutes from Cape Canaveral.
240 N Orlando Ave, Cocoa Beach
Soccer Bars in Tampa
MacDinton’s Irish Pub
Irish Egg Rolls and English Breakfast are on offer at this convivial Irish Pub. The bar manages to accommodate the Toon Army, the Gulf Coast Gooners, the Man Utd and Man City supporters of Tampa, and the Tampa Hammers.
405 S Howard Ave, Tampa
