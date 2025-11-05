Welcome to our guide to the best soccer bars in California. The Golden State has a rich history of hosting soccer. In fact, California was the site of the 1994 World Cup final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. It wasn’t the most thrilling final in history, but it’s still a great boast. The state is also home to four MLS franchises and three pro women’s teams. Top club teams such as Barcelona, Man Utd, Liverpool, and many others have all visited on many occasions to play exhibition matches.
Find the best soccer bars in California
Are you living in California and looking for a great place to meet up with other soccer fans to watch a match? Or maybe you’re planning a visit. This page will guide you to all the best soccer pubs in California and provide links to the locations so you never miss a kick. Is your favorite soccer bar listed here? If not, please drop us a line so we can include it.
Soccer Pubs in Sacramento
Henry’s Lounge
Up in Northern California, Henry’s Lounge is home to the Sacramento Arsenal club and also houses an interesting collection of old pinball machines.
2019 O St, Sacramento,
Soccer bars in San Francisco
Maggie McGarry’s
Maggie McGarry’s in North Beach is a well-established Irish soccer bar in San Francisco, home to the Man City Blues and the Bay Area Gooners.
1353 Grant Ave, San Francisco
McTeague’s
McTeague’s on Polk Street boasts an old-world charm and a cozy local vibe. They are also hosts to the SF Evertonians supporters club, but show all English Premier League games.
1237 Polk St #1239, San Francisco,
o
Soccer bars in Fresno
The Tap And Cellar
This is Fresno’s premier craft beer and wine restaurant and home to the Fresno Cityzens Man City supporters. Find the Tap and Cellar here.
317 W Bedford Ave #101, Fresno
Soccer Pubs in Los Angeles
Ye Olde Kings Head
This legendary pub is the original British hang-out in Los Angeles. Visit them here for some afternoon tea or something stronger.
116 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica
Fox & Hounds
The Fox and Hounds in The Valley is one of LA’s true original soccer bars, and home to a number of supporters clubs, including Arsenal and Man City
11100 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
The Auld Dubliner
Another favorite neighborhood Irish Pub is The Auld Dubliner, located down the shore in Long Beach, where you can watch soccer in a great atmosphere with Guinness on tap.
71 S Pine Ave, Long Beach
Los Angeles Soccer Club
Located in North Hollywood, this great soccer bar now boasts an outdoor beer garden and is home to the local West Ham Supporter Club.
11466 Chandler Blvd, N Hollywood
7
Soccer bars in San Diego
Shakespeare Pub
The Shakespeare Pub in San Diego was established by British ex-pats in 1990. It’s a great place to catch a soccer game while enjoying the best Fish & Chips around. There’s also a British souvenir store on site.
3701 India St. San Diego