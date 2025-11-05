Welcome to our guide to the best soccer bars in California. The Golden State has a rich history of hosting soccer. In fact, California was the site of the 1994 World Cup final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. It wasn’t the most thrilling final in history, but it’s still a great boast. The state is also home to four MLS franchises and three pro women’s teams. Top club teams such as Barcelona, Man Utd, Liverpool, and many others have all visited on many occasions to play exhibition matches.