How to Find the Best Deals on Tickets Online

Hit Up Free Shows

Okay, this tip can be a little niche, but a lot of people don’t realize that some of their favorite shows offer free tickets for audiences. Sitcoms, daytime talk shows, and late-night shows mostly let audience members in for free. They want audience members who are willing to show up and be part of the performance by clapping and laughing along with the hosts and their guests.

Unfortunately, you’re really limited to NYC and LA for this kind of thing, as that is where celebs like Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon tape their shows. If you’re in the middle of Kansas, the perk of a free ticket might not outweigh the cost of travel.

Buy Early and Shop Around

Early-bird specials are a great way to save money on tickets. Event promoters love early-bird specials because it’s a way to reward diehard fans and get seats filled early to remove the stress of selling out an event. Not every event does early bird specials, but if you know that a local comedy club or a sports arena does it, always try to buy early. Even soccer games in the UAE have early bird specials, so keep an eye out and subscribe to sites for updates.

Likewise, make sure you’re shopping around. While there is one company that seems to have a stranglehold on ticket sales, that isn’t always the case. It’s possible to find different prices on different sites, as they have different fees and payment structures. Some sites list tickets at a standard price set by the organizer, while others utilize dynamic pricing that changes based on demand. It’s better to buy from sites that use a set price for popular events, while less popular events may be cheaper if there’s low demand.

Watch Out for Last-Minute Sales

If you’re bad at planning, last-minute sales could be your best friend. While the early bird may get the worm, you can nab tickets for cheap if the platform is trying to sell more tickets to avoid an empty stadium or theater. This is a riskier method, as the event could sell out before the host even considers discounting tickets.

However, if you’re not dying to go and see an artist or a sports team, check back as the event gets closer, and you may find a deal that makes it more appealing. While it makes sense to secure passes for extremely popular concerts as soon as they are released, patience can sometimes be a virtue for events that are not likely to fill every seat.

If your event is sold out, and you really want to go, you might be able to find people selling tickets outside the event. While they sometimes charge higher prices than what you could’ve got them for online when they first went on sale, sometimes it’s possible to find a deal. Be careful, though, as it can be risky. Scammers often sell fake tickets and disappear by the time you realize and want your money back. It’s way better to buy tickets through official sites.

If you’re looking for tickets for a sporting event, such as the 2026 World Cup, look up sites where season ticket holders sell their tickets. Season ticket holders get a ticket to every home game of the season, but most can’t attend every single game. Rather than let the tickets go to waste, they sometimes sell them on sites to try and recoup the costs of their season pass. Oftentimes, they sell them at a discount to just get any sort of money coming back into their wallet.

Coupons or Promo Codes

Everyone loves a deal. Everyone loves deals so much that there are even browser add-ons you can use that will automatically scan for coupon codes you can use to save on checkout. The ticket industry is no different. Event organizers frequently partner with sponsors or promotional companies to offer codes that reduce the standard price. Searching for these codes on social media, through email newsletters, or on coupon aggregator websites can save you a decent amount of money, especially if you plan to buy more than one ticket. Checking the event’s official pages is also a good idea, as they sometimes release limited-time codes to boost sales during slower periods.

Wrap-up

There are many ways to save money on tickets online these days. The important part is knowing how to navigate online ticket sites and where the best deals are. Keep in mind that some of your favorite shows might even be free, and free is the ultimate deal. Buy early, shop last-minute deals, and find people looking to offload their own tickets. Any of those three strategies can easily get you tickets for way cheaper than their normal or jacked-up prices.