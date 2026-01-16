Only eight nations have ever won the World Cup, a statistic that highlights just how unforgiving international football can be – something often reflected in long-term conversations around form, expectation and history, including those that surface on platforms like Virgin Bet. Many countries have produced world-class players, iconic teams and deep tournament runs, yet still fallen short of lifting the trophy.

Here are the best countries never to win a World Cup, what they achieved at their peak, and where they sit in the global game today.

Netherlands

The Netherlands are widely regarded as the greatest footballing nation never to win a World Cup. They’ve reached the final three times – in 1974, 1978 and 2010 – yet came away empty-handed on each occasion. The 1974 side, led by Johan Cruyff, revolutionised football with Total Football and dominated matches, only to lose the final to West Germany.

The Netherlands remain a global force and sit around 7th in the FIFA world rankings, reflecting their continued ability to produce elite players and compete deep into major tournaments.

Portugal

Portugal’s best World Cup performance came in 1966, when Eusébio inspired them to a third-place finish, announcing the country as a serious footballing power. Since then, they’ve regularly qualified for the tournament, particularly during the Cristiano Ronaldo era, but haven’t gone beyond the semi-finals.

This lack of World Cup success contrasts sharply with their achievements elsewhere. Portugal lifted their first major international trophy at Euro 2016, beating France in the final, and followed it up by winning the UEFA Nations League in both 2019 and 2025, proving they can deliver on the biggest stages. Now ranked around 6th in the FIFA world rankings, Portugal remain one of the strongest nations yet to add a World Cup to their honours list.

Belgium

Belgium’s golden generation peaked at the 2018 World Cup, where they finished third after losing narrowly to France, the eventual winners. With players like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois, Belgium combined creativity with control and were widely tipped to go all the way.

Although they never reached a final, Belgium spent several years at or near the top of the FIFA rankings. They’re currently placed around 8th globally – a reminder of how consistently strong they’ve been.

Croatia

Croatia’s World Cup history is extraordinary, given the country’s size. Their defining moment came in 2018, when they reached the final after three consecutive knockout matches went to extra time. Along the way, they knocked England out in the semi-final, overturning an early deficit in a performance that showcased their resilience and composure under pressure.

Although they eventually lost the final to France, the run cemented Croatia’s reputation as a major international force. They followed it up with another deep run in 2022 and are now ranked around 10th in the world.

Hungary

Hungary’s reputation rests on their legendary mid-20th-century teams, particularly the Mighty Magyars of the early 1950s. They finished runners-up in both 1938 and 1954, with the latter defeat against West Germany considered one of the greatest shocks in World Cup history.

Modern Hungary no longer operate at that level – they’re currently ranked around 40th in the world and weren’t successful in qualifying for the 2026 tournament. However, their previous deep runs and near-misses ensure they remain one of the most significant teams never to win the competition.