Ben White Doesn’t Fancy England

Of course, Southgate isn’t prepared to impart the reasons as to why Ben White has refused to play for his country ever since he picked up his Qatar and left. And your correspondent does not believe for one moment that he doesn’t know. Moreover, by publicly throwing White under the bus on this, Southgate has handed football supporters across the country an open goal of the unmissable opportunity to scream the inevitable idiotic, and no doubt, personal, abuse.

Anyway, who can really know what tenants occupy the mind of a man who when told ‘your country needs you,’ replies thanks but I don’t need you! Maybe Ben White doesn’t fancy eighty minutes on the bench, maybe he doesn’t like time away from his family, maybe, like so many of us, he doesn’t trust Southgate’s instincts for the game. Maybe he can’t stand the sight of Harry Kane! And let’s be honest, dozens of full backs and central defenders share that very same feeling. But instead of any careful consideration or understanding as to what Ben White’s motives might be, the two-footed tackles of ideal speculation fly in.

From ex-managers and ex-players, all of whom are handsomely paid to impart continuous bullshit with absolute authority, to the daily headline-making sports radio programme’s that put John on the line who agrees with everyfink ‘Arry said and that Ben White is an utter disgrace.

Such whimsical frolics and ephemeral dances of conjecture do nothing but reduce the debate to confident assertions of White’s future pangs of regret. And none of this is going to endear Southgate to Mikael Arteta if his title chasing team suddenly become distracted by this oncoming rush of dog’s abuse for his right back.