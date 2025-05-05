Back To Back Wins For New York City FC

The second period saw Cincinnati start the brighter of the two teams. That early pressure allowed Gerardo Valenzuela to fire off a vicious shot that Matt Freese did well to stop.



A second change for City arrived just after the 50-minute mark as Perea was replaced by Nico Cavallo.



Martínez was desperate to add his name to the scoresheet and was handed a golden opportunity on the hour mark after a great cross from Tayvon Gray. Unfortunately, he could not keep his header down and saw it fly over the bar.



City’s quest to secure a second goal nearly saw Hannes Wolf find the net in the 78th minute, but he saw his effort blocked.



It was a similar story for Cincinnati barely sixty seconds later when Valenzuela found himself in space. His shot from a tight angle was dangerous but was well blocked by Freese.



Jansen turned to his bench for the final time in the 85th minute to introduce Ojeda and Mounsef Bakrar in place of Martínez and Fernández.



A heavy downpour had blanketed much of the second half, and after some pinball in the box, Freese was called into action to tip away a ball that had deflected off the back of Gray. He then raced off his line to gather up the loose ball.