Austin FC Come Back To Beat NYCFC 2-1

The second half started with a great chance for City to retake the lead as Ilenič almost caught Brad Stuver out with a deep cross.



A quick transition saw Santiago Rodríguez and Martínez exchange passes before the latter tried to side-foot the ball past Stuver, but the goalkeeper comfortably saved.



Parks would be the next man to come close for City. A corner found the head of Tanasijević and his header toward goal was flicked on by Parks, but just skipped by the post.



City’s threat on the break was causing Austin problems and a well-worked move from back to front allowed Hannes Wolf to cut inside and fire a low shot that Stuver did well to turn around the post.



Despite City’s mounting pressure, it would be Austin that took the lead in the 69th minute through Zardes’ second goal of the evening.



The visitors responded quickly and Ilenič again came close after Wolf laid the ball back to him inside the area. Unfortunately, the effort went just over the bar.



That would be Wolf’s last involvement of the night. He would depart in the 77th minute alongside Mounsef Bakrar in place of Martínez and Agustín Ojeda.



A brilliant run down the byline from Parks culminated with him flashing a cross into a dangerous area. There waiting to convert was Haak, but he could not make a strong connection with the ball, meaning Stuver was able to claim it.



City’s final change of the night saw Jovan Mijatović enter the game in place of the tireless Parks.



Cushing’s side were ramping up the pressure again and James Sands almost had a birthday to remember with his first goal in MLS. Unfortunately, his curled effort just missed the target.



The hosts were keen to see out the game and although City pushed until the end they were forced to accept a 2-1 defeat on the road.