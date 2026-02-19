The battle to lead Arsenal’s scoring charts this season

Viktor Gyokeres

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres currently leads Arsenal’s scoring charts with 13 goals, which has quickly made him a popular name in football tips. He has netted eight in the Premier League, four in the Champions League, and one in the Carabao Cup.

Gyokeres arrived in the summer and quickly silenced doubters with consistent performances. He has become the go-to option when Arsenal need a goal, showing composure in crucial moments. His ability to find space in the box and convert chances has made him a reliable outlet for the team’s creative players. With over half the season still to play, he’s looking like the favourite to finish top of the pile come May.

Gabriel Martinelli

Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli sits second with 10 goals, though only one has come in the Premier League, a surprising stat given his attacking role and the chances he has had.

The bulk of his impact has been in the Champions League, where he’s scored six against top opposition. He has added three more in the FA Cup, proving he can deliver on different stages. Martinelli’s movement and finishing offer something different to Arsenal’s central striker. He operates wider but still finds himself in dangerous positions regularly, and his pace causes problems for defenders throughout matches.

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has tallied seven goals so far: four in the Premier League, two in the Champions League, and one in the Carabao Cup. Before his injury, he’d been building momentum with some impressive performances.

However, he is currently sidelined, which has stopped his progress in front of goal. That absence makes it unlikely his tally will increase much when he eventually returns to action. Saka remains crucial to Arsenal’s attack with his creativity and work rate, but his injury makes him an outsider for the top scorer crown this season.

Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard also has seven goals this season. His Premier League tally of five edges Saka’s, though he has only managed one each in the Carabao Cup and Champions League.

Like Saka, Trossard plays various attacking roles depending on what the team needs. His experience and finishing give Arsenal options when they need goals from midfield or wide areas, and his versatility has proved valuable throughout the campaign.

Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi

Midfielders Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi have both chipped in with six goals. Merino has scored four in the Premier League, showing he can contribute regularly in domestic games. He’s added two in the Champions League, often arriving late into the box to finish moves with well-timed runs.

Zubimendi has bagged five Premier League goals, impressive from a deeper midfield role, plus one in the Carabao Cup. Their contributions show Arsenal’s scoring threat doesn’t stop at the forward line, with goals coming from throughout the team.