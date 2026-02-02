Guide to Watching World Cup 2026 in Canada

Let’s talk logistics. Toronto is closer to New York than Miami. Vancouver is a short flight from Seattle, San Francisco, or LA. For fans on the East Coast or Pacific Northwest, Canadian venues might actually be more accessible than some US host cities.

Canada will play their opener against one of Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, or Northern Ireland on June 12 at BMO Field in Toronto. Their remaining group matches against Qatar (June 18) and Switzerland (June 24) happen at BC Place in Vancouver. These games will draw massive crowds of Canadian supporters, but there’s room for American fans who want to experience the atmosphere.

Beyond Canada’s matches, both cities will host knockout round games. If your team advances but plays in Toronto or Vancouver, you’ll want to be prepared.

Getting There and Getting In

US citizens need a valid passport to enter Canada. No visa required for tourism, but your passport needs to be valid for the duration of your stay. Border agents will ask about your plans, so have your match tickets ready to show.

Driving across at Buffalo-Niagara or the Pacific Highway crossing near Vancouver is straightforward for most travelers. Expect longer wait times during tournament weeks. The NEXUS trusted traveler program speeds things up considerably if you travel to Canada regularly.

Flying works too. Toronto Pearson and Vancouver International are major hubs with direct flights from most US cities. Book early. Prices will spike as the tournament approaches.

Digital Considerations for Traveling Fans

Here’s something many fans overlook: your phone plan probably doesn’t cover Canada the way you think it does. Check with your carrier about international roaming before you cross the border. Some plans include Canada, others charge premium rates that’ll shock you when the bill arrives.

Canadian public WiFi networks at stadiums, hotels, and bars operate under different privacy frameworks than what you’re used to in the States. The country takes data protection seriously, and that extends to online entertainment platforms. If you’re someone who likes to unwind with online gaming after a match, you’ll find that Canadian security standards differ from US regulations. Worth understanding before you try to access your usual platforms from a hotel room in Toronto.

Cell coverage at BC Place and BMO Field should be solid, but download offline maps and save important confirmation numbers before you arrive. Don’t assume you’ll have reliable data when you need it most.

Where to Watch if You Don’t Have Tickets

Not everyone scores match tickets. Both Toronto and Vancouver will set up official FIFA Fan Festivals with giant screens, live entertainment, and food vendors. These free events become destinations themselves during World Cups.

Toronto’s fan zone will likely center around the downtown waterfront area near BMO Field. Vancouver typically activates spaces around BC Place and the False Creek seawall. Official locations get announced closer to the tournament.

For a more intimate experience, both cities have legendary soccer bars. Toronto’s Football Factory and Scallywags have hosted passionate crowds for years. Vancouver’s Caffè Soccavo on Commercial Drive serves pizza and espresso alongside every major match. These spots fill up fast during World Cups, so arrive early or prepare to stand.

Practical Tips for Match Days

Canadian stadiums enforce stricter bag policies than many US venues. BMO Field and BC Place both limit bag sizes and prohibit certain items. Check the specific venue rules before you pack.

Cash still matters more in Canada than you might expect. Some vendors, especially around fan zones, prefer it. Canadian currency is straightforward to get at any ATM, and most US banks waive foreign transaction fees these days.

The weather in mid-June can vary wildly between Toronto and Vancouver. Toronto runs hot and humid. Vancouver stays cooler with a chance of rain. Pack layers and check forecasts before each match.

Public transit in both cities connects directly to the stadiums. Toronto’s streetcar runs to Exhibition Place where BMO Field sits. Vancouver’s SkyTrain has a station at BC Place. Both systems accept contactless payment, so your phone or credit card works fine.

Making the Most of the Trip

A World Cup in your own time zone, a short trip from home, doesn’t happen often. The 1994 tournament in the US was the last time North America hosted, and many current fans were too young to remember it.

Canada brings something different to the table. The country is soccer-obsessed in ways that surprise Americans. Alphonso Davies became a global star at Bayern Munich. Jonathan David scores goals for Juventus. This Canadian golden generation has fans believing they can actually win matches at a World Cup for the first time.

Watching Canada play at home, surrounded by supporters who’ve waited decades for this moment, is an experience you won’t get anywhere else in the tournament. Even if you’re cheering for a different team, the energy will be worth the trip.

The beautiful game is coming to our backyard. Toronto and Vancouver are ready. The question is whether you are.