Allure and Adversity of Live Dealer Play

The world of online casinos continues expanding at a blistering pace, and it’s getting increasingly harder to keep up with them, and that’s a good problem. Sure, choosing your favorite slot game is a very good problem, but so is having your pick of live dealer games. If you’re new to the amazing and thrilling world of live dealer games, we hope you consider this guide your stepping stone for learning the allure of casino gaming that only live dealer play can bring.
The Temptations of Live Dealer Play
Before we go full bore about the amazing possibilities and allure of live dealer games, it’s important to emphasize gaming and betting responsibly.
Allure of Live Dealer Play
With more online casinos expanding at a phenomenal rate, the centerpiece continues to be live dealer games. Evolution Gaming and Playtech continue to bring amazing 4k live dealer play to new heights. With such a professional experience, conventional table game players who play in person can get the same experience while sitting on the living room couch or outside of the home.
The amazing attention to detail and the 4k resolution serve to immerse players in the winning web of popular live dealer games like roulette and baccarat. When live dealer play first came on the scene in the late 2000s, it was hit or miss because of the limited technology.
However, with today’s broadband and fiber internet, playing with your favorite games comes with a seamless and smooth UX-playing experience. Also, the top real money and with live dealer play feature more variants than you would find in person.
With options like Lightning Roulette and Gravity Blackjack, traditional casino players can make all of the usual bets with the added twists of side bets and additional winning multipliers. Of course, 24/7, while still in your pajamas, you can play your traditional table games live, including American Roulette, Punto Banco Baccarat, and Classic Blackjack.
To complete the 24/7 live dealer ability, is the availability to play casino games. We take for granted the power of retail casinos. However, not every area has a land-based casino. Furthermore, real money online casinos are only available in seven states.
Thanks to the rise of social casinos, today’s online sweepstakes games now feature the traditional live dealer options. Sweepstakes casinos, especially the latest, are easily available in over 40 states, so big states like California and Florida can get into the amazing live dealer play. Taking it one step further, the new live dealer variants also support side bets, with many including progressive jackpots. So, with one lucky spin or playing hand, you might become the next millionaire!
With live dealer play, players can chat with the dealer at any time. Before playing the round, you might pick up some winning tips, so you might want to make friends with the host or hostess. In the case of social casinos, it’s now customary to play and chat with the other members for a more bonding experience.
The Perils of Compulsive Live Dealer Gambling
As we mentioned at the beginning of the guide, having 24/7 access to professional table games can be so addictive that you can’t leave the table. Falling into problem gambling is a lot easier than you think. Not only can you fall hopelessly into debt, but problem gambling can take a toll on your personal and business life and can even lead to divorces or, worse, death.
With so many affordable live dealer games open, it also becomes easy to chase losses. A smart player doesn’t chase losses, nor does the smart player believe in the gambler’s fallacy, where you believe luck or pure strategy has something to do with winning. All casino games, including live dealer games, are the luck of the draw.
Also, many live dealer games cater to high-rollers. Some blackjack and baccarat tables cost no less than $250. This is a fast way to go through your budget and chase losses by playing exclusively at these tables. For safekeeping, stick with smaller tables and try to play at one live table at a time to make your budget stretch.
High Rewards that Come with Risks
With responsible gaming measures, you can have the time of your life playing live dealer games. It also works well to take advantage of the available bonuses and promotions. However, without some betting discipline and a budget, you can run through your budget or, worse, fall into problem gambling.
To prevent this, you can set responsible gaming measures to help you stay in line. For those using betting strategies, they can be feast or famine. Betting strategies like the Martingale work well for beginners. However, overreliance on them can also cause you to quickly blow your budget and lose interest in the amazing world of live dealer play.
