All Quiet at Celtic as January Window closes

As the days pass—we’re writing this missive on the 29th—Celtic have brought in two players on loan this month: Mexican-American right back Julian Araujo and Czech striker Tomáš Čvančara.

Both fill needs in the Hoops’ first team. Araujo has shown himself to be a clever footballer. Čvančara made his debut against Hearts on Sunday and set up what should have been the match-winner in what ended as a 2-2 draw.

In short, they are a start. However, Celtic require so much more if they hope to contend for the Premiership title.

We feel a bit silly writing about this—again—after all the ink we’ve already spilled (metaphorically speaking) on the subject.

Criticism of the Hoops hierarchy also represents a bit of a position shift for us. We had been defending the board and others behind the scenes at the club as recently as October. We’re not generally big on fellas in suits, but Celtic have won 13 of the past 14 Premiership titles after all.

But now? Consider us among the throngs asking what the heck (First Touch is a family publication) is going on here.

How, after barely any activity in the summer window, have dozens of potential players not been identified and pursued? How can we be edging so close to the Monday deadline with few concrete links, much less no signings?

If nothing more happens between now and Monday, these and other questions will need to be answered.

Though it’s likely we’ll see everything we need to know on the pitch