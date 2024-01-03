Advantage Play: Enhancing Possibilities

Advantage gambling, or advantage play, refers to legal strategies used to gain an edge in betting. It’s distinct from cheating and is often associated with casino games.

Techniques of Advantage Play

Several techniques fall under advantage play. Examples include hole carding, shuffle tracking, and counting systems. But all of these techniques are mainly for table games.



When it comes to using advantage play on slot machines, players look for slots that have persistent state mechanics. These are slot machines that still use random number generators but are more likely to pay when they are in a certain state.

Exploring AP Slot Machines

In the realm of online gambling, AP slot machines are machines where players can improve their odds of winning through specific gameplay knowledge. For example, if a jackpot must be hit by $5000, it is safe to assume that at some point, the progressive jackpot has an advantage when it is really close to $5000.

What is NOT Advantage Play in Slots

A lot of people think they can beat casino games. True advantage players study mathematical concepts that require understanding the odds. The following are commonly discussed techniques that are NOT forms of advantage play.

Identifying “loose” machines: Some players think certain machines pay out more frequently, though this is often based on superstition, as modern slot machines use random number generators (RNGs).

Observing payout patterns: Players may claim to spot patterns in payouts, but these are likely coincidences due to the randomness of the games.

Timing spins: The belief that timing influences outcomes, although RNGs ensure that results are random and unaffected by timing.

It’s important to note that these methods often stem from misunderstandings or superstitions.