Aberdeen Looking To Challenge The Top Two

If there’s one thing supporters of the so-called “Old Firm” clubs—Celtic and Rangers—can agree on, it’s that the possibility of the two dominant teams in Scottish football being “split” in the table at season’s end would be like Christmas morning for a four-year-old.

They would disagree, of course, on the order of that split.

However, as it stands Celtic and the side from the Granite City were actually joint-top in the Premiership table heading into their head-to-head at Celtic Park on Saturday, and they remain so after a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Aberdeen is playing great football under new manager Jimmy Thelin, the Swede who has given the Dons squad a decidedly Scandinavian feel (thanks to a few key imports), and they deserved a share of the points.

Celtic, though, has to be ruing what in the end was a wasted effort. The Hoops went into the locker room at halftime with a 2-0 lead that could have been more—at full-time, they were lucky to get the draw.

A few days later, though, Brendan Rodgers’ side showed that a draw can be a good… no, make that, excellent… result, as they came away with the share of the points following a 0-0 draw at Atalanta in Champions’ League play.

Neutrals would hardly call this draw “thrilling” but for those with a rooting interest it sure was captivating.

Yes, the Italian side were missing several key players, but after the Bhoys’ 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Borussia Dortmund, a draw against last season’s Europa League winners looks like a masterpiece.

Some pundits called the Celtic-Aberdeen draw a great advert for Scottish football. No one had such high praise following Wednesday’s clash in Bergamo, but they were lauding the strength and fortitude of Rodgers’ side.

Rangers have to be worried about that as they sit six points behind the current co-leaders at the top of the table.