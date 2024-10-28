A Fond Farewell To Luka Modric

Modric’s footballing uniqueness is not based upon any single identifiable trait. He is not defined by those seemingly nonchalant, outside-of-the-boot passes, or by mere outrageous talent, which is something many players also possess. Even at his current age he still possesses drive, and persistence.

The man is a footballing will-o’-the-wisp who is rarely if ever injured which itself is a minor miracle given his physicality because he has the mental willpower to always take care of his body, plus it’s virtually impossible to get the ball off him. As such, Modric doesn’t compete with others, but with himself.

But when you put the great man under the microscope it becomes a little more apparent as to why he is the player he is. He isn’t just a central midfielder; he is the central player more often than not in every game in which he starts or even when he comes off the bench, which unfortunately is a little more common than was previously the case.

His ability to link play so effectively and be both protector and supplier is borne out of his immaculate technical ability. For as long as I have watched him play, Modric has retained that vision and ability to pick passes between the lines as he ghosts into various areas of the pitch where he always seems to find more space than you would find between the ears of Donald Trump.

Moreover, his uncanny ability to maintain such a high level in the final third, without it negatively affecting his defensive duties, is part of what makes him such an asset to both club and country. Whenever he plays, he is usually Real’s instigator of attacks, the dictator of tempo and a player who possesses a symphony of long and short-range passing as well as the ability to smash one in from anywhere outside the penalty box.

Yet what makes him truly amazing is that spends almost one hundred per-cent of the entire ninety minutes behind the ball, available for receiving a pass but also available to shift across and close down passing channels should Real’s own attacks break down.

And whenever Real lose the ball high up field, and the initial line of forwards either don’t challenge or don’t win back the ball quickly, Modric is often the one to break out of his middle line and attempt to force the opposition sideways or backwards.

And it remains uncanny how, unlike so many of the world’s midfield players who move away from the man on the ball to receive it, Modric is without exception aways moving towards his teammate to receive it and yet every time he does it, he has this uncanny knack of finding himself in more space than the nearest galaxy!

Granted, there are manyCentral midfielders who possess the same technical and physical prowess to play both offensively and defensively. There are few, though, who can match Modric for the capacity to do both simultaneously on account of the intelligence of his movement and his unrivalled reading of the game. And of course, there are even fewer who match him for an ability to be a match-winner, thanks to his relentless ability to see a pass and pick it out from any angle on the pitch.

So, there you are. Luka Modric. You may disagree ,but for my money, he’s the greatest midfielder of his generation.

But I think it only fitting that the last word on the great man be left to his manager who knows him better than most. For the rest of us we can only thank our lucky stars that ‘we were there.’