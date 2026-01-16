2026 World Cup: Three Best Group Stage Matches 

There is only one place to start. June 17th. AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. England vs Croatia. It doesn’t get much bigger.

The Croatians have constantly been a thorn in England’s side over the years. Way back in 2007, they famously beat the Three Lions under the arch at Wembley to ensure Steve McClaren’s side shockingly missed the European Championships despite a stacked squad featuring the likes of Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, and Frank Lampard. Fast forward 11 years, and the Croats were once again breaking English hearts when they dumped them out of the 2018 World Cup at the semifinal stage courtesy of Mario Mandzukic’s extra-time winner.

Since then, England have managed to gain a measure of revenge, beating Croatia in the inaugural Nations League and again in the group stage of Euro 2020. But new manager Thomas Tuchel will know that his side cannot take the Kockasti for granted, and they possess all the tools required to hand the Three Lions a nightmare start. England will head into the clash as favorites thanks to a squad that contains superstars such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Bukayo Saka. But any hint of complacency, and veteran Luka Modric will find a way to take over the game in midfield.

The winner of this opening day clash will likely top Group L and avoid a round of 16 game against tournament favorites Spain. As such, the clash is of paramount importance for both sides.

France vs Senegal

France headed into the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea as the reigning champions, boasting a squad that contained the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry. In the curtain raiser, they met tournament debutants Senegal and were expected to secure a dominant victory en route to claiming the trophy. Instead, they left Seoul shellshocked after slipping to a disastrous 1-0 defeat courtesy of the late great Papa Bouba Diop’s first-half goal.

24 years later, the two nations will meet again, and Les Bleus are once again considered the dominant team. They have reached the final in each of the last two editions of the tournament, winning the first against Croatia in Moscow in 2018 before losing on penalties after a 3-3 thriller against Argentina in Qatar four years later. However, the Lions of Teranga are no longer plucky debutants.

2026 marks Senegal’s third straight World Cup. If their form at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations is anything to go by, they certainly mean business. Led by the brilliant Sadio Mane, the Senegalese have powered their way to the final in Morocco, and they will be aiming to inflict further pain on France when the two kick off their World Cup campaign on June 16th at MetLife Stadium. And with Erling Haaland’s dangerous Norway lurking alongside these two in Group I, avoiding defeat could not be more important.

United States vs Paraguay

Okay, this one isn’t a blockbuster between two heavyweights. But there can be no denying that everyone is looking forward to seeing how the United States will fare on home turf. The Stars and Stripes will be hosting the vast majority of the World Cup, with assistance from cohosts and neighbors Mexico and Canada. But most of the attention is, without question, on the Americans, and perhaps rightfully so.

The USMNT is in the midst of somewhat of a golden generation, with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and Timothy Weah all capable matchwinners. Add to that the fact that they are managed by former Tottenham and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino, and it’s clear that the Stars and Stripes mean business. Will they be able to handle the pressure when they welcome the dangerous Paraguay to SoFi Stadium on June 12th? We’re about to find out.