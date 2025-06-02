2025 Full Scottish Football Awards

With the season done and dusted, it’s time to present our annual awards for achievements in Scottish football. Some echo other plaudits received by the respective parties, but we’ve veered in some places as well.
The Full Scottish Awards
Player Of The Season
Daizen Maeda, Celtic
Yes, the Japanese winger/striker missed two gilt-edged chances in the Cup final against the Dons, but his goal return (36 across all competitions) and astounding work rate make him second to none in Scottish football. He’ll have plenty of suitors this summer, so the Hoops we’ll need to keep him happy to keep him in Glasgow.
Young Player Of The Season
Lennon Miller, Motherwell
Hard to argue with arguably the hottest young commodity in Scottish football. Miller plies his trade at Fir Park… for now. He’ll be moving to pastures new soon.
Team of the Season
Celtic
Yes, the Hoops fell short of a domestic treble, but a domestic double, a respectable European campaign and a 17-point cushion at the top of the Premiership table are all worthy of recognition.
Manager of the Season
Jimmy Thelin, Aberdeen, and David Gray, Hibs
If Scottish football had an apertura and clausura, a la the South American game, Thelin’s side may have won the former and Gray’s the latter. Thelin also secured Aberdeen’s first Scottish Cup in 35 years. Yes, a treble would have given Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers the nod here.
Story of the Season
Scots in Italy
Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay made history this season when they led Napoli to the Serie A title. They became the first Scots to play on a Serie A-winning side. And neither were passengers. Both played key roles and turned their respective careers around in the process.
Bummer of the season
The sacking on Tony Docherty at Dundee
Not sure what the expectations are at Dens Park. Granted, they don’t have to look far to see how their city rivals United are doing, but it seems like the club’s ambitions may not be realistic.
Biggest Question
What does the future hold at Ibrox?
By the time the 2025-26 season starts, Rangers may be under new ownership (US-based 49ers Group) and will definitely have a new manager (former Ajax coach Francesco Farioli is the latest reported candidate). How will these changes affect the ’Gers’ squad heading into next season? Will they be able to mount a serious challenge to Celtic?
One of many reasons to look forward to the next campaign in Scottish football.
Have a great summer everyone.